Another winter storm is forecast to barrel through East Idaho on Monday, bringing more snow and high winds to the region.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of East Idaho warning the public about the hazardous road conditions the storm will bring.
The storm is forecast to arrive in East Idaho on Monday morning and to continue through Monday night.
It follows winter storms that hit East Idaho on Thursday-Friday and Saturday-Sunday. Many local roads are still snow-covered as a result of those storms.
Monday's storm will likely dump the most snow — up to 6 inches — on the Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Henry, Wayan, Bone, Swan Valley, Palisades, Ashton, Victor, Driggs and Tetonia areas, the weather service said.
The weather service said it's even possible that the higher mountaintops in those areas could receive a foot of snow depending on the storm's ferocity.
The rest of East Idaho, including lowland areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg and higher elevations such as Arbon, Island Park, Montpelier, Lava Hot Springs and Inkom, will likely receive up to 3 or 4 inches of snow on Monday.
The weather service said that East Idahoans should expect "slippery road conditions" and 35 mph winds as a result of the snowstorm.
"Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the weather service said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling."
Monday's storm is part of a pattern of winter weather that will continue for the next couple of weeks in East Idaho, the weather service said.
East Idaho can expect to be hit by winter weather systems of varying severity every couple of days for the remainder of the month, the weather service said.
In addition to the winter weather advisory, parts of East Idaho are under an avalanche warning. The Utah Avalanche Center in Salt Lake City issued the warning on Sunday for the mountains of Bear Lake and Franklin counties in Southeast Idaho. The center says the dangerous avalanche conditions will continue in the two counties until at least Tuesday evening and backcountry travelers should stay off even mildly steep terrain.
Monday's expected snowy weather has also triggered winter weather advisories in the Stanley area as well as in south central Idaho including Twin Falls and Jerome. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in southwest and northern Idaho because of the incoming storm.
Similar warnings have been issued in all of the states surrounding Idaho as well.
