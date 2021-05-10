The recent trend of freezing cold mornings in East Idaho is forecast to continue on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning and frost advisory for East Idaho to warn the public about the expected below-freezing Tuesday morning temperatures.
Conditions in East Idaho on Tuesday morning will be cold enough to kill crops and sensitive vegetation and could cause damage to outdoor plumbing, the weather service said.
The areas under the freeze warning/frost advisory are Hamer, Atomic City, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Roberts, Iona, Ucon, Rexburg, Sugar City, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Paul, Heyburn, Raft River, Declo and Oakley.
The coldest temperatures are expected from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the weather service said.
The weather service said, "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."
Tuesday morning will mark the third consecutive morning that the weather service has had advisories in place to warn East Idahoans about freezing temperatures.