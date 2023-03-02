A few years ago, our neighborhood rallied to prevent a homeless shelter being built near a daycare and elementary school near us. We persevered through a number of City Council meetings until we convinced them its location posed a serious safety risk to our children. We would not have succeeded with just a phone call, letter or email as our mayor suggests. To quote Rick Cheatum, President of City Council, who said, "he didn't think taking an extra 15 minutes at each council meeting to allow for public comment was too much to ask." Thank you for thinking of us, those you were elected to represent.

Kathleen Dohse,

