Think about this stuff.

I am writing for several reasons. The first is about the Pocatello City Council and the council members who apparently got mad and left a council meeting during a council session. This is total disrespect for all who attended the meeting. I have grandchildren going to school in Pocatello. What does this teach them? I guess the lesson is "If you get mad -- take your ball and go home". These people work for the taxpayers. If they are sick and can't attend a council meeting they should be paid. If they leave on their own they should volunteer their money for that meeting. The council members were elected to represent us and the majority rules and if you can't live with it resign and move on. If you disagree with the Mayor then run against him as one member did last election. We pay you to represent us --not leave meetings.
The second reason for this letter is in reference to all the shootings recently. I suggest the Journal contact a police representative and research and understand the laws on "mental protective custody" for a person who may harm himself or others. Look at the whole process. I believe the laws need to be changed for police, health and welfare, designated examiners, school systems and the court system. We waste a lot of money on projects and it seems as if we as a nation should be spending money on protecting our children rather than some of the boondoggles we fund as taxpayers. Any time this happens our nation's lawmakers want to hold a hearing or a meeting. Let's act and do something.
The third reason is a familiar one to all who follow the news. We see many people tried and convicted of crimes and put on probation and then reoffending whether it be someone who flees in a car, someone who sells drugs or commits other crimes. Criminals need to be held accountable to protect the rest of us.