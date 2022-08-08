Well, neighbors, they're at it again. Dear Mayor and his toadies on the city council latched onto an innocent comment, made in good faith, by a political opponent of their would-be Banana Republic, and are attempting to twist his words to suit their political objectives.
(Just what are those objectives, by the way? As best I can tell, Blad, Cheatum, et al have only the status quo—retaining unchallenged power—as an end game. This latest kerfuffle seems merely a tactic designed to silence opposition from those who would take on their go-along-to-get-along, small-town-political machine.)
Blad is not, I charitably presume, a stupid man. Nor are his cronies on the council, or other local leaders fomenting division. (I will consider an exception to my charitable presumption for the leaders of the local teacher's union which showed us its true colors in the not-so-distant past.) So it beggars belief to imagine they truly misunderstood Councilman Roger Bray's recent comments regarding a lack of diversity in Pocatello, and how that lack of diversity should be considered when funding police staffing locally. Bray's comments were and are innocuous. Any attempt to twist them into some sort of racist sentiment requires true malevolency.
Yet here we are.
A craven, self-interested cabal right here in Pocatello is genuinely trying to sow discord and ruin a man's reputation for no greater sin than his refusal to bow to their whims. The Blad Machine must be dismantled. The endemic cronyism that has for so long plagued Pocatello can no longer be allowed to exercise its machinations without community resistance. They have shown us who they are; believe them. Engage them. Resist them. Stand with Councilman Roger Bray and those who refuse to bow to Blad's Machine.