Well, neighbors, they're at it again. Dear Mayor and his toadies on the city council latched onto an innocent comment, made in good faith, by a political opponent of their would-be Banana Republic, and are attempting to twist his words to suit their political objectives.

(Just what are those objectives, by the way? As best I can tell, Blad, Cheatum, et al have only the status quo—retaining unchallenged power—as an end game. This latest kerfuffle seems merely a tactic designed to silence opposition from those who would take on their go-along-to-get-along, small-town-political machine.)