So the Republicans in the Idaho legislature voted against providing pay raises for Idaho’s judiciary. Let’s have no illusions why this happened. It’s payback for the state’s judges’ refusal to osculate the conservative lawmakers’ posteriors by rubber stamping their unconstitutional legislation.
Einstein defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. By this benchmark, our right-wing legislators are bleeping nuts. They keep passing unconstitutional legislation and expecting Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the judiciary to let it be enacted. Two examples—Ag Gag and the anti-initiative law. More are on the way.
Wasden’s reward is to be challenged in the coming election by Raul Labrador. I looked up “political hack” in Websters and there was a photo of Labrador. The judiciary’s reward is to not get the 7 percent raise other state employees are receiving. Hit ‘em in the pocketbook. House Speaker Scott Bedke was philosophical, opining that next year’s legislature can vote for to grant the pay raise. That’s easy for him to say. He won’t be going nine months without a raise.
To be clear, the Idaho legislature’s far right side of the aisle “boasts” of pitiful folks who wave the confederate flag at political rallies, literally, and attempt to pass legislation that panders to their political base, whether or not it is constitutional. This is not only stupid, it’s expensive for the taxpayers. I’m still waiting for someone to show me an example of critical race theory being taught in this state. A high-priced legal firm couldn’t find any. Today we’re attacking librarians, what’s next, bonfires in library parking lots? Crap, total crap and it emanates from Boise on an almost daily basis.
I wish these fools could be voted out of office, but they can’t. They have the job security that in Idaho comes with having an “R” next to their name on the ballot. But let’s try. In the coming election, please vote for sentient human beings. A legislature full of sentient human beings would be a pleasant change.