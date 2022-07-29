On behalf of Theresa Leann Lords' family, we would like to extend sincere heartfelt appreciation to the following: To the Pocatello/Fort Hall Rescue Team for your service during the tragic accident which took the life of our precious Theresa on July 10th. We are aware that the scene was severely distressing. Sadly, we understand many of you were moved to tears, may God Bless each of you as you serve in such a tough and difficult capacity. We are extremely grateful for Wilks Funeral Home (Dan) for your compassionate approach to care for our Theresa. My sister Christina was and still is extremely distraught and you handled everything with such gentle grace. To the Idaho State Journal, you were up against a difficult unfamiliar situation. We so appreciate your willingness to do a retraction on the unnecessary article contents. Our Theresa was a sweet, kind, loving young woman, with a gentle heart and soul. She loved deep, therefore she hurt deep. Through the years, at times, she endured pain and rejection from adults, teachers, and peers, which unfortunately were the result of an aching need for acceptance and identity confusion. Finally, we are grateful for the community of individuals and friends who love and accepted her. We were blessed to spend time with you, hear your stories and we pray for your peace and comfort in this hard and confusing loss. The fundraiser you have provided and are planning on (Jon P.) will help my sister tremendously as her only vehicle was totaled, we are beyond grateful to each of you.