It’s no secret that Southeast Idaho is in the grip of an opioid crisis, made much worse in the past year or so by relatively cheap and plentiful — and extremely powerful — fentanyl coming in from Mexico and China in the form of pills (“Dirty 30s”) and powder.
There has been an associated uptick in the number of accidental drug overdoses and deaths. There was a time in the recent past when smoking an opiate, like oxycodone or heroin, was safer than intravenous use. Not anymore: We are seeing serious overdoses and deaths from “only” smoking fentanyl.
Fentanyl is 30-50 times more powerful than heroin and 50-100 times more powerful than morphine. Fentanyl pills and powder do not have any type of quality control that we are accustomed to with prescribed medications in the U.S.
The amount of fentanyl in a particular pill or powder can vary widely, with some pills being nearly 90% pure fentanyl and others in the same batch a much lower percentage.
The wide variation in strength makes street fentanyl extremely dangerous. We’re also seeing fentanyl mixed with methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, and individuals may not know they are even using fentanyl.
Although fentanyl has lately taken the lion’s share of opioid publicity, there are people that have developed opioid addiction through the use of prescribed pain medications, like hydrocodone or oxycodone, and subsequently found themselves using more than what had been prescribed, buying from friends or acquaintances, and spending more and more time in the rat race of increased pain, craving and seeking the drug.
When these drugs are combined with alcohol or a benzodiazepine like Xanax, or when persons with lung problems, obesity or other medical conditions use them, these drugs can lead to accidental overdose and death.
If you have developed a problem with opiates — whether hydrocodone, oxycodone, heroin or fentanyl — help is available in the form of medication (naloxone, buprenorphine/Suboxone or methadone) and behavioral health counseling.
Many studies have shown the value of medications in helping people achieve and maintain sobriety. It is not true that using buprenorphine instead of, say, fentanyl is simply trading one opiate for another, meaning the individual isn’t really “clean.”
Buprenorphine is indeed an opiate, but different from other opiates in that it relieves withdrawal and craving without causing the person to feel “high.” With craving and withdrawal relieved, the individual is able to get on with life as they would with any other chronic medical condition like diabetes or high blood pressure or anything else that requires medication for effective management.
Naloxone and buprenorphine/Suboxone can be prescribed by any health care professional (MD/DO, NP, PA) with an active DEA license and are available through many primary care clinics in the area.
Naloxone acts as an opiate blocker, keeping it from having any effect, but it doesn’t reduce craving. The evidence is clear that buprenorphine is superior to naloxone for maintaining sobriety.
Methadone for opioid addiction is restricted to specialty clinics and is not prescribed by most primary care providers. It may be the right choice for an individual who needs very closely supervised medication management.
Opioid addiction is ruining lives and killing people. It doesn’t have to be that way. There is help.
Dr. Neil Ragan is a family physician with more than 40 years of clinical experience. He is affiliated with Health West Inc. and Idaho State University Family Medicine residency in Pocatello.
