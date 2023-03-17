Dr. Neil Ragan

Dr. Neil Ragan

It’s no secret that Southeast Idaho is in the grip of an opioid crisis, made much worse in the past year or so by relatively cheap and plentiful — and extremely powerful — fentanyl coming in from Mexico and China in the form of pills (“Dirty 30s”) and powder.

There has been an associated uptick in the number of accidental drug overdoses and deaths. There was a time in the recent past when smoking an opiate, like oxycodone or heroin, was safer than intravenous use. Not anymore: We are seeing serious overdoses and deaths from “only” smoking fentanyl.

