This may be a shock to some of you but read this slowly, “Trump totally lost the last presidential election”. No matter how many times he tries to say he won, he didn’t and considering his criminal activity being investigated, NO ONE IN HIS FAMILY may ever be able to run for any political office after the court trials conclude. The RICO Act will possibly undo the EX-PRSIDENT and his organization of cult like followers. History has recorded the facts behind the 514,000 American deaths to date attributed to his indifference, the deadly Capitol coup, denial of the seriousness of the Covid 19 Pandemic and for not protecting the citizens of the United States of America or ordering enough vaccines to help more than a few Americans. His cult like followers in politics have ended their professional careers with lies and decimated a once relevant Republican Party. It seems there’s a place for those Republican politicians with empathy, truth in their actions and the belief in the determination of the American public not wanting to be slaves to the wealthy or shoulder the tax burden with a minimum wage and a faltering, left over Trump devastated economy. It’s time we started to help all Americans and let their voices be heard loud and clear that we’ll not allow any racist, domestic terrorist movement become relevant in society on any level as those violent extremists are not Christian believers just because they try to hold a bible, that hasn’t burst into flames yet. The removal from all access to political relevancy for these violent terrorists must be addressed or they will randomly kill many Americans no matter the race or religion, that try to stop their fascism and messages of hate and fear they spew with indifference, in all direction of humanity backed to the wall of chaos.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello