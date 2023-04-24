Democrat law makers and some voting Democrats are refusing to recognize people are responsible for causing the deaths of others. Democrats supporting the removal of guns thru gun laws do not want to solve the problem. Eliminating guns will not stop actions of those who want to cause harm to others. Democrats stay silent when our current laws are not equally enforced and support the far left soft on crime policies. They remain silent when gangs and drugs are flowing across our southern border and refuse to enforce existing immigration laws. They remain silent when the far left supports no limits on abortion that includes killing a newborn at birth. They use the term "pro-choice". They are silent when children are introduced to gay transgender story time by a mentally ill man pretending to be a girl at an elementary school. They are silent when the far-left controls government funded schools lowers or eliminates academic requirements for math, science, and English and promotes gender identity classes. They support equality at the of cost liberty. Equality exists in math but not social outcomes.
The far-left is controlling failing policies of Joe Biden and Democrats remain silent. When Joe Biden makes an infrequent statement, that is somewhat logical, the far-left immediately “clarifies” his statement. America is not respected by other nations because of far-left policies and this makes our nation unsafe. There are no moderate Democrats, they are silent and are no better than the radical far-left that are burning down businesses, toppling historic monuments, and shouting down speech the far-left disagrees with. The far-left democrats openly support policies that make Americans less self-reliant.
Election season is here, as if it ever leaves, Democrats are relying on an old method of “blame the other guy”. Blame Trump for Biden’s failed Afghanistan withdraw is the most recent. Blame Joe Biden although he can’t be sure of his location at any given time, but will sign any document the far-left places in front of him.
I pray for America. I pray for one person Democrats and liberal Republicans fear because he has nothing to lose by cleaning up some of the liberal born corruption in Washington D.C. Former President Trump and those who support him.
Da-mn straight. Finally a jewel in the leftist cesspool of the Journal op-ed pages. Tell it brother.
