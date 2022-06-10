Meghan Hollingsworth, with the help of little Jacob Hall, the smallest student in her class, was holding open the door from her classroom to the playground. As her students filed by, they took a cupcake from the tray she held, treats to celebrate the birthday of one of the first-graders.
Jacob was 7-year-old Ava Olsen’s best friend. Less than a month before, she had written him a note asking him to come to her house. “You can play with my cats. Do you want to get married when you come? My mom will make us lunch.”
Ava was already walking down the sidewalk with her chocolate cupcake when she saw a black pickup rolling up to the playground fence. Even before it quit moving a tall boy stepped out of the truck. That’s when she saw the gun. Her cupcake fell from her hand.
The shots were loud. Her teacher was shouting, screaming for the kids to run, as they had been taught to do.
Ava, too far from the door, ran for the back of the building and safety. Collin Edwards, dashing into the classroom, felt a fiery pain in his right foot. Meghan barely noticed the bullet that struck her left shoulder.
Jacob crumpled onto the carpet. “Miss Sanchez,” he said to Pamela, the teacher’s aide, “My leg hurts.” By the time the classroom door was locked, and all the students had been moved to a room where they could not be seen from outside, Jacob was already unconscious. He died three days later.
You’ve probably never heard of the elementary school in Townville, South Carolina. There was a story on this shooting, written by reporter John W. Cox, published in the Washington Post, and later retold in his book, “Children Under Fire: An American Crisis.” This account is condensed from that book.
In the book, Cox wrote that, despite the damage to his foot and ankle, with rest Collin can run again. He, and Meghan, too, have also gone back to Townville Elementary. Ava has not.
The death of Jacob “was an act of violence … few outside South Carolina remembered for long ...,” Cox wrote. “…until I traveled to Townville and immersed myself in the lives of children who, though they did not die or wear even a single scar from the shooting, had been shattered by it. That trip made me realize … even those of us engaged on the issue of school shootings, fail to comprehend the devastation they truly leave behind.”
“My real epiphany came during a conversation with” the Baptist pastor “who counseled children for weeks after the attack,” wrote Cox. “The kids who came to him … in fifth or sixth grade … none had seen any of the violence on the playground. …Yet they, too, struggled with sleeplessness, nightmares, incessant fear that the gunman would return.”
This was the work of a 14-year-old boy. He fired five shots over a span of 12 seconds before his pistol jammed.
When Cox’s book was written, more than two years after the Townville shooting, Ava was still in counseling. She was prescribed medication to let her sleep at night, and to deal with her overwhelming sadness, and her unpredictable outbursts of violent anger.
Meanwhile, Collin appears to cope reasonably well. His father reports being more likely than Collin to suffer from reminders of the shooting.
Ava and others like her have experienced crippling PTSD from exposure to violent trauma. Why some individuals, including Collin, are more psychologically resilient than others is one of the puzzles revealed by school shootings in particular, and gun violence in general.
Cox summarized what numerous studies have shown. Just the sound of gunshots in a violent shooting is enough to damage many lives. The damage is terrible, and it’s lasting.
Cox and a colleague investigated school shootings back to Columbine High in 1999. As of 2018 in this country inside schools during shootings there had been more than 240,000 students. That’s more than the entire population of Boise!
Those witnesses to gun violence are a tiny subset of the number of Americans harmed, though not shot, by the epidemic of shootings we are witnessing. When will we muster the courage to face this?
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.