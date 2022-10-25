In hearing about all of the uprisings around the world these days, we Americans should be able to see that we really are blessed to be a leader in self-government.  Despite our obvious current struggles--especially allowing our polarization to level us down and to build "false borders," both within our local communities as well as in our wonderful state of Idaho.  So, I would strongly suggest that we are at a "tipping point", as President Biden mentioned in his long press conference at the beginning of this year--back before Putin miscalculated that we and Europe were so vulnerable that it was an ideal time to attack Ukraine.
 

