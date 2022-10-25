In hearing about all of the uprisings around the world these days, we Americans should be able to see that we really are blessed to be a leader in self-government. Despite our obvious current struggles--especially allowing our polarization to level us down and to build "false borders," both within our local communities as well as in our wonderful state of Idaho. So, I would strongly suggest that we are at a "tipping point", as President Biden mentioned in his long press conference at the beginning of this year--back before Putin miscalculated that we and Europe were so vulnerable that it was an ideal time to attack Ukraine.
Indeed, there is much that needs improvement here in the United States of America. The good news is that it is not the voting process that is an issue as in so many other countries, including Russia where a lot of men are simply leaving because they don't believe in the war. Even some of that looks much like the Vietnam years in our own country when folks were moving to Canada. At least we were free to protest our involvement because we actually had a government that we had voted in, unlike the case in Russia run by Oligarchs. A vast difference!
The main polarizing issue here, I would strongly suggest, is that our needed reforms have so many different faces: health care for profit; un-
regulated Capitalism resulting in 1% of the population being richer (and more powerful) than all of the rest; as well as the threatening as well as annoying use of technology, as in cyber-attacks by those who can manipulate technology. These are but a few of the most basic issues.
It is indeed so important--here at this "tipping point" in this established democracy--to solve some very difficult issues because we surely are the leaders. Our country has been working on bringing together such a diverse group of people across cultural and religious lines for over 250 years when we fought a war to break our connection with the British monarchy. According to our late historian, David McCullough, who wrote "1776" in 2005, it was a rare window of opportunity, and "surely a miracle" that this militarily underdeveloped society could possibly have won against the giant that Britain was at the time.
If we but knew our history, we would realize just how far we have come! Then we could join hands across the political divides and dialogue with our neighbors and friends to come even closer to the Common Good--so grateful that we have come so far through a lot of suffering and misunderstandings. The time is now!
