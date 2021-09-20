Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idahoans have been saddled with The Terrible Ten: McGeachin, Giddings, Christensen, Nichols, Nate, Hanks, Scott, Moon, Wisniewski, and Zito - Elected officials gone rogue.
They vehemently embrace the constitution, except when disregarding anything they find disagreeable. Thankfully, cherry-picking individual preferences will not be tolerated. McGeachin and crew tout inalienable rights and Christian values then hawk biased principles and curse masks, physical distancing, vaccines, or Covid testing as unconstitutional. They show blatant disregard for others’ rights and the Greatest Commandment, “Love thy Lord and thy neighbor as thyself.” The Terrible Ten feign to abhor sectarianism then spread their own distasteful brand through aggressive actions, increasing the political and cultural conflicts brewing between their ultra-conservative minority faction and Idaho’s majority.
Refuse to succumb to mob-rule instigated by the hypocrisy of The Terrible Ten, faux conservatives espousing undying love for the constitution yet failing to abide by it with their political grandstanding. Come election time, send a clear message - you are fed up. Defend our Republic and safeguard our state by voting The Terrible Ten out of office.