Multiple methods of taxation exist in America — guess which one is the most unpopular. Real property taxes easily win that contest being the most disliked tax in and on the land. That’s not surprising as people can struggle to pay the annual charge if it dramatically rises when their income is fixed or stagnant.
A topic of discussion at a recent party I attended was Bannock County’s property assessments for the upcoming year. Actual taxes aren’t determined until mill levies are set by governmental entities, but concern was evident amongst partygoers who reported increases on their home values ranging from $70,000 to $125,000, which in all cases was a substantial percentage raise of their home’s overall value. It wasn’t that long ago you could buy a house in Pocatello for that kind of money.
The discussion at the party was reinforced by a recent story in the Idaho State Journal addressing the sticker shock occurring as homeowners have experienced similar hikes statewide on their properties. My home had a substantial increase, but the number does fairly reflect recent neighborhood sales.
I won’t be challenging my house assessment, but the Idaho Legislature should raise the homeowner exemption in the next session, and local taxing entities need to exercise immediate restraint in setting their upcoming levies. Bannock County already has one of the highest real property tax assessments in the state, and residents are struggling to make ends meet as the world grapples with staggering inflation on many commodities.
Another impacting factor with real estate inflation has been that homeowners continue to shoulder an increasing percentage of overall real property taxes. There are a number of exemptions granted to various entities including churches. It won’t set well with some, but I have always questioned why people who aren’t religious are required by the state to subsidize church properties.
An obvious quick partial fix for escalating property taxes is to raise the homeowners’ exemption which was increased from $100,000 to a maximum of $125,000 in 2021. When you have the kind of annual price inflation Idahoans are experiencing, the exemption limit already needs to be raised, and consideration should be given to tying the amount to an inflation index.
It’s less common, but property values fall on occasion, and an inflation index would cover all contingencies. Idaho used to have the homeowner exemption tied to an inflation index, and with the dramatic annual increases the state is experiencing, it makes sense to return to using this kind of process for setting the exemption.
I am not opposed to property taxes (local governments need proper funding), but they should never become a factor that forces people out of their homes. All consideration should be given to stabilizing and controlling this tax especially in regard to those living on fixed incomes. Most people who retire live on less money, and some states automatically lower real property tax rates at certain age thresholds.
Idaho does not have a provision that automatically lowers property taxes for senior citizens and individuals with other disabling factors. However, there is a significant property tax reduction referred to as a “circuit breaker” that can be obtained for certain disabled individuals and anyone after attaining age 65 if your income is low enough, and you meet other requirements. Options also exist to apply for a tax deferral or hardship waiver if you can establish grounds for these benefits.
The circuit breaker is not a user friendly tax exemption as it requires a detailed application process that must be undertaken yearly. Consideration should be given to simplifying that renewal process. Why not enact regulations allowing homeowners to qualify once and then file a simple affirmation form annually when their financial circumstances have not changed?
At the end of the day, most people accept the statement that taxes are inevitable like death, and that government services need proper funding. However, equitable taxation should be the goal with special attention paid to ensuring that people living on fixed incomes can stay in their homes when values skyrocket.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.