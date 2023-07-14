While working as a Registered Dietitian in a health clinic, many of my patients noted how they only drink diet sodas or use artificial sweeteners at home to help them lose weight. Common non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) include acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives. My colleague, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator for over 20 years, explained to me that while artificial sugars are a great alternative to sugar-sweetened beverages for diabetics, the taste of the sweetness is still present in the diet. Daily intake of natural or artificial sweetness still tells our brain to desire or crave the sweet taste.
The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) released a guideline in May 2023 recommending against using artificial sweeteners, or non-sugar sweeteners, to control body weight or reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases like diabetes, heart disease, cancer and chronic respiratory diseases. It is essential to note this recommendation does NOT apply to people with preexisting diabetes. Sugar substitutes don't affect your blood sugar, but be aware other ingredients in the food might. Be sure to look at the nutrition label before consuming the food or beverage! The W.H.O. recommendation to avoid artificial sweeteners does not apply to personal care and hygiene products containing NSS, such as toothpaste, skin cream and medications.
The evidence for the long-term use of artificial sugars was thoroughly reviewed and there was no benefit for reducing weight in adults or children. The review also notes there may be potential for undesirable effects from long-term use of the non-sugar products, like increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and mortality in adults. Researchers are also discovering how the microbiota in our intestinal tract can affect glucose absorption. Studies have revealed artificial sweeteners can alter the variety of gut microbiota and worsen glycemic control.
Sugar alcohols will contain a -itol at the end of the ingredient, which are different from artificial sweeteners. These are listed as mannitol, sorbitol, or xylitol. They can increase blood sugar and, for some, may cause diarrhea.
American adults consume an average of 17 teaspoons of added sugar every day, or 60 pounds a year! That’s more than 2-3 times the recommended amount for adults. American children consume about 16 teaspoons of sugar a day, or 53 pounds of sugar a year. Snacks, sodas, sports drinks are the biggest contributors to the added sweetness. In 2020, The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that between 2002 and 2018 consumption of sugar sweetened beverages and foods declined, while foods and beverages containing alternative sweeteners increased. Francesco Branca, The Director for Nutrition and Food Safety at W.H.O. agrees with my colleague, stating, "People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health."
So what if you have diabetes and want to lose weight? You can consider the sweetness of your diet. Do you prefer your coffee or tea sweet? Do you put sweetness on oatmeal or cereal? Prefer a sweeter snack to a savory one? Are you inclined to have a sweet bubbly diet beverage mid-morning? Are your salad dressings or condiments on the sweeter side? Do you want a sweet treat after dinner? Your life might be sweeter than you realized.
Many of my clients greatly reduced the amount of sweetness in their diet over time and were surprised to discover how sweet their diet was. A measuring spoon can help when adding a coffee creamer, a sweetener to your cereal or a dressing to your salad. You can often find similar satisfaction with half of the amount you would typically use. Consider swapping a sweet dressing with something herby or lemony. Experiment with reducing the sweetness you add to your tea or coffee.
For a personalized approach, speak with your doctor or a registered dietitian who can help you make meaningful changes to your diet and help you achieve your health goals.
As you begin to reduce the sweetness in your diet, you may find sweet foods incredibly sweeter than they used to. It may even be unpleasant. This is normal! But you might also enjoy that occasional sweet treat with greater appreciation and satisfaction. Your brain will be pleased with the sweetness, and you can move on.
Sources: W.H.O., Mayo Clinic, Harvard University
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!
