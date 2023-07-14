Kathryn Hickok

While working as a Registered Dietitian in a health clinic, many of my patients noted how they only drink diet sodas or use artificial sweeteners at home to help them lose weight. Common non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) include acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives. My colleague, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator for over 20 years, explained to me that while artificial sugars are a great alternative to sugar-sweetened beverages for diabetics, the taste of the sweetness is still present in the diet. Daily intake of natural or artificial sweetness still tells our brain to desire or crave the sweet taste.

The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) released a guideline in May 2023 recommending against using artificial sweeteners, or non-sugar sweeteners, to control body weight or reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases like diabetes, heart disease, cancer and chronic respiratory diseases. It is essential to note this recommendation does NOT apply to people with preexisting diabetes. Sugar substitutes don't affect your blood sugar, but be aware other ingredients in the food might. Be sure to look at the nutrition label before consuming the food or beverage! The W.H.O. recommendation to avoid artificial sweeteners does not apply to personal care and hygiene products containing NSS, such as toothpaste, skin cream and medications.

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!

