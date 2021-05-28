More than 130 Washington, D.C., area police officers were injured in the attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6. Three have died. Four other people also died during the riot.
Republicans don’t want you to know the facts about the assault. Americans ought to know more.
Democrats are only trying to make the last president look bad, argues Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, the leader of Senate Republicans. “We have two Senate committees making adjustments to Capitol security,” he told a reporter Thursday. “That’s all that’s necessary.”
Not so fast, Senator. Despite clear, credible, unequivocal warnings days in advance of possible violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, there were remarkable failures to plan for an attack or equip officers on the front lines to deal with one. Even during the riot, assistance was either denied or slow to arrive.
The results were terrible. “I have officers who were not issued helmets prior to the attack who have sustained brain injuries,” a police union official told NPR. “One officer has two cracked ribs and two smashed spinal discs. One officer is going to lose his eye, and another was stabbed with a metal fence stake.”
Don’t those brave officers, wounded in the line of duty, deserve a full investigation? Most Republicans in Congress apparently don’t think so.
There were a number of Republican congressmen conducting personal tours of the Capitol building the day and evening before the riot Jan. 6. Some on those “tours” were among the rioters the next day. Doesn’t that deserve investigation?
As Sen. McConnell admits, a complete investigation of the Jan. 6 riot might not reflect well on the most recent ex-president. That may, indeed, motivate some on the left to push for an inquiry.
However, if that were the only consideration, one would expect to see something like the endless parade of House and Senate hearings (there were 33) and formal investigations (10) Republicans held after the tragic assassination of the U.S. ambassador to Libya in the city of Benghazi in 2012.
Benghazi was a steady drumbeat of Republican investigations for years. Democrats, however, plan to complete the investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by the end of this year.
Perhaps they think that a swift, concise commission proceeding will reflect badly enough on the last administration. Maybe they believe letting the facts speak for themselves is enough.
In the past, individuals have shot congressmen in the Capitol building. Stealthy attackers have hidden bombs there, too. Never before in U.S. history, though, has a mob of citizens broken into the Capitol. Especially not while both the House and Senate were in session. Never while the vice president was there and the mob was chanting to hang him!
The U.S. Senate is peculiarly undemocratic, though. While this country was founded on the ideal that all are created equal, the Senate is designed to give special power to a minority of citizens.
That’s unlike the Idaho Legislature. Here it’s one person, one vote. Every senator in the Idaho Legislature represents, as near as is reasonably possible, the same number of people.
As you know, each state has two senators. Thus the two senators from California represent 40 million people, but Idaho’s two senators represent fewer than 2 million. Wyoming’s represent fewer than 600,000.
States with small populations have, by our Founding Fathers’ design, extra influence in the U.S. Senate. But wait! That’s not all!
In most cases, votes in the U.S. Senate have to be by a majority of 60 senators or more to advance legislation. If it appears 59 or fewer senators favor something, one of the remaining 41 senators just declares the intent to filibuster that bill and it fails.
The filibuster is not in the Constitution. It is a rule created by senators. It’s past time to end it.
The filibuster gives far too much power to far too few people to divide and stymie the needs of Americans. Sen. McConnell’s weak arguments against a Jan. 6 investigation are supported by the filibuster.
Republicans in Congress are clearly scared to death about what will be revealed by an honest, independent investigation of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. That’s the worst possible reason for opposing the inquiry.
The trouble is that doing the right thing isn’t persuasive in Congress. Democrats need to dump the filibuster.
A minority of Americans will still have exceptional power in the Senate. Hopefully, though, Congress will be able to get on with the people’s business.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.