Psychology tells us it is a pitfall of human nature. Individuals who feel left out, powerless or abandoned tend to seek out like-minded humans to join in building “surrogate social orders providing a sense of belonging, power, control and prestige.”
That is how psychologists explain a “gang.”
When America was conceived, “gang” meant group of travelers. So, instead, our nation’s Founders referred to “factions” or “parties.” But what they were describing were gangs, widely viewed as examples of Europe’s failure. Something America hoped to avoid.
Washington’s family had emigrated to America precisely to avoid England’s gang violence. It is telling that England’s two main parties were “Whigs,” a Scottish Gaelic term for horse thieves, and “Tories,” Irish for an outlaw who crosses himself after committing crime (i.e., loyal to a Pope but lacking morals).
In Washington’s farewell, he advised against gang-like political parties. "Let me,” he cautioned, “warn you in the most solemn manner against the baneful effects of the spirit of Party."
Jefferson also observed how parties were shredding France, carving it up by region, religion, relationship to royalty, and even race. The former Ambassador to France wasn’t surprised when partisan bloodshed spilled onto Paris’ streets, with faction leaders’ heads frequently displayed on pikes.
In 1787, political parties were toppling monarchies across Europe. And yet the new Constitution of the United States, adopted that very year, makes no mention of them.
“It was not that they didn’t think of parties,” says Willard Sterne Randall, history professor at Champlain College and prominent revolutionary era biographer. “Just the idea of a party brought back bitter memories to some of them.”
Washington, however, was the only president not elected on a party ticket. By 1796, Adams was vying for president as a Federalist and Jefferson as a Republican. The rematch of 1800, with Jefferson running now as a Democratic-Republican, devolved into ugly name-calling and bitter accusations.
Ugly as it was, it changed human history. Jefferson’s inauguration marked an unheard-of peaceful transition from one powerful executive to their harshest political opponent. What had previously always followed only large-scale death and violence, was now proven possible without.
This success is owed, in part, to a singular new idea: Parties don’t have to be gangs. Hamilton’s Federalists were more of a social club: wealthy industrialists, shipping magnates and bankers who gathered for brandy and shared views about currency stability, trade, and foreign relations. This group would not go outdoors without waistcoats, much less storm Independence Hall or put heads on pikes.
Jefferson and Madison, to their credit, realized countering Hamilton also didn’t require a “gang.” A communication tool rivaling the gentlemen’s clubs required they invent a network for tradesmen, farmers, and downtown merchants through “political precincts.” Madison defined a “precinct” as: “the area in which one man on horse can visit every household in one day’s ride.”
This new American “party” was not a gang, not about belonging, power, control, or prestige. It was about sharing ideas, involving citizens, and building majorities needed to win elections.
The virtue of the “American party system” is visible even today, at our most polarized. Organized labor, and Hispanic Americans, long stalwarts of the Democrat base, are shifting toward Republican policies. The GOP currently offers a better fit for them on economic self-sufficiency, personal and family empowerment, and breaking the hold special interests have on the D.C. swamp.
A gang would tell these newcomers to “Find your own Party!” Why share power, yield control or grant prestige to former “blue team” players? But a true American “party” does just that: adding to the base new hard-working, values-driven voters disillusioned with “progressive” woke ideology.
This summer, Idaho’s major parties hold conventions, Republicans in Twin Falls and Democrats in Boise. Hopefully they don’t convene as “gangs,” but stay true to their honorable patriotic roots as pathways to citizen involvement in self-government.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.