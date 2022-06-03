I have ignored the repeated attacks on the city and its employees by City Council members Bray, Ortega and Stevens for the past several months, but last Sunday’s diatribes crossed the line. It is time for those of us trying very hard to build a better future for Pocatello and its residents to speak up and tell our side of the story.
In her opinion piece in the Idaho State Journal last Sunday, Councilor Stevens is encouraging me, as council president, to call a time-out and meet privately with council members if the meeting becomes heated. She apparently doesn’t remember yet another fact of Idaho public service, the Open Meeting Law that requires all deliberations to be conducted publicly. To meet privately would be to violate that state statute and potentially subject those attending to a civil penalty and possibly a misdemeanor charge. Perhaps she and the other two council members at that end of the dais should remember this during their long conferences in the City Hall parking lot.
In their articles, both Stevens and Bray are calling the motion to end discussion and vote on the two items removed from the Consent Agenda at their request an exclusion. I call it acting on city business in an attempt to stop the senseless debate we have had on the Material Claims and Financial reports for the past several months. While we will never know, I doubt the outcome would have been different if Bray had made the motion to remove the two items from the Consent Agenda. Councilor Mansfield’s comments about the twice a month campaigning from the bully pulpit and the lack of preparation by Bray, Stevens and Ortega expressed a feeling shared by not only council members, but also by staff and many members of the public.
The Material Claims report is a summary of every bill the city has accrued during the previous time period and is usually 25 or so pages of descriptions of the amount of the bill, the department responsible for the bill, and a brief description of the project or reason for the bill. Every council member is supplied with the reports simultaneously. It has been a simple task to me to go through the report, using the Chart of Accounts I offered a copy to Councilor Bray, find those items that pique my interest or look odd, and inquire of the finance department staff or appropriate department head before the meeting. At the very least, a councilor could inquire of staff so they are prepared to answer the question during the public meeting. Instead, they appear to be shopping for any excuse to accuse staff of malfeasance and continue the campaign of ridicule and demeaning.
The Finance report is simply a report of the balances in the various city accounts and how those compare to previous similar time periods. After 15 years on the council, Bray should be particularly adept at reading and understanding this basic financial document. I strongly feel any council member unwilling to put in this minimal amount of work before each meeting should consider resigning to make way for a person more willing to serve Pocatello and its residents. It is little wonder citizens are asking how they can begin a petition drive to recall Bray, Ortega and Stevens, which is clearly defined in Idaho Code, Title 34, Chapter 17.
Councilor Bray wrote about the need to adopt Robert’s Rules of Order for our meetings. Legal advice from the Association of Idaho Cities attorney a couple of years ago strongly suggested not adopting those rules for council meetings because they are not designed for governmental units. If adopted, they would require strict adherence to avoid legal pitfalls. Bray also makes an issue of comparing the actions of the current council with past councils. I sincerely wish he would look in the mirror when he says that and compares his actions and those of his consortium to previous councils. Above all, he seems to feel the actions at the May 19 council meeting indicated a disrespect for women. I disagree. It indicated a disrespect for arrogance and repeated attempts to tear our city apart as exemplified by childishly walking out of the meeting after losing a vote.
If Bray, Ortega and Stevens truly wish to work with the other three members of the City Council, they need to show up on time, be prepared to discuss real issues, pay attention during meetings, and stop trying to build a case against the mayor, council and staff that doesn’t exist. They have the attention of Pocatello citizens, and they are not happy with the present behavior.
Rick Cheatum is the president of the Pocatello City Council.