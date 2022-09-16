Rep. Julianne Young

I love my kids. I appreciate their unique qualities. I look for opportunities to help them succeed and develop their unique strengths — but I don’t always agree with everything they do. I love them enough to tell them when I am concerned about their choices — and to say “no” when it matters. Healthy relationships do not require that we surrender our closely held opinions or values. In fact, the ability to respect fundamental disagreements is a key indicator of both maturity and love! Unfortunately, some in today’s public arena demonstrate a significant lack of respect and civility by responding to civil disagreement as if it were an act of violence.

A recent official statement from the Idaho Republican Party objected to the use of “taxpayer funded resources to promote the sexualization of children by adult entertainers in a public park.” The statement was in response to a kids’ drag event scheduled as part of a gay pride event in a Boise city park. The statement went on to encourage concerned Idahoans to contact the sponsors of this event, which include publicly funded institutions, and express disappointment. The statement specifically and repeatedly encourages citizens to maintain civility in their discussions and to be peaceable in their actions.