"Miss Mae"

Miss Mae, a 3-year-old bloodhound, successfully located a missing boy near Soda Springs on Wednesday.

 Photo courtesy of Soda Springs Police Department

POCATELLO — A 3-year-old bloodhound named Miss Mae got a steak dinner Wednesday night after finding a missing 8-year-old boy with autism who went missing in Soda Springs earlier that morning.

The bloodhound’s owner, Monica Rosen, said Miss Mae was pretty tired Thursday after finding the boy safe and unharmed about five miles outside of Soda Springs around 2 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.