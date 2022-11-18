Anyone with any aspirations to look and feel good and be healthy has likely many times run into the argument that eating a lot of protein is the way to do that.
Weight loss practitioners, bodybuilders, physique artists and athletes tend to be proponents of high protein diets, especially using the branch chain amino acids (BCAA).
It is hard, if not impossible to find any negative effects, especially as a lot of the protein knowledge people profess comes from companies involved in the sale of protein powder, protein bars and the variety of protein-based supplements.
While there is good research on the benefits of muscle building and fat loss with these amino acids, like all things in life, there are always two sides to the story, even when we don’t hear of them.
Researchers from the University of Sydney published a study in Nature Metabolism showing that alongside building muscle, BCAA could potentially lead to weight gain, lower mood and potentially shorter lifespan.
Using mice as their subjects, they showed that a diet high in BCAA competed for transport into the brain of other amino acids essential for making the brain hormones.
Tryptophan is the precursor for serotonin, the happy hormone, and melatonin, the sleep hormone. High intake of BCAA lowers tryptophan’s transport into the brain and thereby lowers the production of these hormones.
Low serotonin also stimulates appetite, potentially causing weight gain. This is just another example of the importance of balance.
Nutrition plays an integral role in metabolic health, appetite, reproductive health and aging. Protein from a variety of sources, both animal and plant based, is what should be sought.
Taking protein supplements, although beneficial, should be done as just that — supplements to a good diet, not a mainstay of your diet.
A very wise person told me a long time ago, balance is key to a good life and all things, including good things, have consequences.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
