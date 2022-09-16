Extremism isn’t what most people want in the governance of our country, but the last six years have fueled political exhaustion for many in the middle. Don’t despair — supporting moderate candidates can right this tilted ship.
Most Americans didn’t expect the Supreme Court to scuttle the constitutional protection women have had for 50 years to control their bodies. The court’s decision was a complete departure from constitutional law principles that I studied in law school.
The judges who overruled Roe v. Wade used the justification of a need to return the issue to the states (after 50 years that had suddenly become critical???). The reality is that conservative justices, philosophically opposed to women having abortion rights, conjured up a rationale for reversal.
Chief Justice John Roberts knew a complete reversal of Roe v. Wade was a bad move for the Supreme Court. He was unable to convince the justices to act moderately, and their decision has triggered a backlash that is beginning to reflect itself in elections across the country like Kansas and upstate New York.
The Supreme Court has been on shaky ground since its Citizens decision opened the floodgates to dark money in politics, and recent rulings founded on more hogwash logic have further damaged its reputation. The chief justice, feeling the heat of extensive criticism, spoke recently urging the public to maintain respect for the court as an independent body tasked with interpreting the constitution. That’s a futile, out of touch plea — respect is earned, and this stacked body is no longer viewed by most Americans as an objective entity free of politics.
I dined with three women recently who were visibly angry when talking about Roe v. Wade’s reversal. All were past child-bearing age, but they viewed the ruling as a loss of rights for women that would detrimentally affect their daughters and grandchildren.
One woman at the dinner said, “My daughter woke up in a country where she has less protected rights than I did.” Being “woke” is a word used ad nauseum these days, but in this instance it accurately reflects an awareness that things are out of whack in America — moderates can change that.
Look at Kansas. The state is dominated by Republicans, and there are more people registered to vote as independents than Democrats in Kansas. A referendum designed to take away a woman’s right of choice was soundly defeated. That happened because centrist Americans (Republicans, Democrats and independents alike) voted against extremism.
Submit the Kansas referendum to a vote in all 50 states, and a similar outcome will occur virtually nationwide. The severe laws restricting abortion being enacted by some states occur because elected representatives ignore the majority views of their constituents.
We can change Idaho’s laws; register to vote, become informed and replace ideologues with moderates who will protect a woman’s right of choice, and/or initiate a citizens referendum.
The initiative process overcame the Idaho Legislature’s obstinacy to provide critically needed access to health insurance coverage. It also played a factor in the state’s recent decision to significantly increase education funding and can be utilized again if needed.
The reversal of Roe v. Wade has set in motion decades of unnecessary conflict in America that will waste tremendous human and judicial resources. Abortion has always existed, it’s more readily available today than ever before due to advanced technology, and it will continue due to need — no amount of judicial or legislative activism will change that, although the poor will struggle to obtain services readily available to women of means.
It’s telling extremist candidates, who won primaries while advocating for near total bans on a woman’s right to choose, are now scrubbing their campaign websites clean of any reference to their position on abortion. Call that for what it is — a spineless attempt to win general elections by misleading voters.
Certain members of the current Supreme Court in confirmation hearings were purposely deceptive regarding their position on Roe v. Wade; they had a hidden agenda. Don’t be misled by more dishonesty. Do your homework to determine who gets your vote. Electing moderates will further reasonable policies desired by the majority in the middle. Another citizens initiative may also be required to protect a woman’s right of choice in Idaho.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.