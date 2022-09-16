Jesse Robison

Extremism isn’t what most people want in the governance of our country, but the last six years have fueled political exhaustion for many in the middle. Don’t despair — supporting moderate candidates can right this tilted ship.

Most Americans didn’t expect the Supreme Court to scuttle the constitutional protection women have had for 50 years to control their bodies. The court’s decision was a complete departure from constitutional law principles that I studied in law school.