With its modern weapons and enormous army, Russia was supposed to roll over Ukraine in a matter of days. Instead, two and a half months later, the brutal war continues.
What went wrong with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to quickly install a Russia-friendly government in Ukraine’s capital and take physical control of all Ukraine’s coal, oil and natural gas plus the country’s Black Sea ports?
An explanation may be found in the story of Lydia “Lily” Litvyak. It’s a story Putin apparently forgot, if he ever knew it. The error may doom his presidency as it has already doomed his legacy.
Litvyak was just 19 when she lied about her pilot’s experience to join an all-women’s flying regiment in 1941. The courage and tenacity she and others displayed is typical of many who volunteered and fought in World War II as the overwhelmingly powerful Germany invaded its unprepared neighbors.
Litvyak grew up in Moscow when both Russia and Ukraine were part of the Soviet Union. At just 14 she joined a flying club. She was 15 when she made her first solo flight.
Soon she became a flight instructor. She had trained 45 pilots by June of 1941. Then Germany invaded.
When the first appeal went out for Soviet women who were experienced flyers, the blonde, 5-foot-tall pilot volunteered. She was turned down because of her size, her youth and lack of flying time.
Still, she persisted, until, by exaggerating her flight hours, she was accepted into the military. Litvyak turned out to be an excellent fighter pilot.
She was the first woman in military history to shoot down an enemy plane. She went on to become a flying ace — a pilot credited with shooting down five or more enemy aircraft.
Historians argue over the exact number of her kills, both individual and shared, but it was somewhere between five and 22. Fellow pilots said she shot down 11 or 12 German planes. More important, four of those were being flown by German aces themselves.
Litvyak’s plane was shot down twice. She was also wounded twice. She nearly bled to death from the second injury before she managed to land her plane.
She went to her mother’s home in Moscow to convalesce. Soon Litvyak was back at her front-line airfield where she felt she belonged.
Tomorrow, May 9, Russia will celebrate Victory Day. It’s the 76th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in WWII.
Clearly, Putin has been looking for a major battlefield breakthrough or other military win he could celebrate tomorrow. As this is written, it doesn’t look like he’ll get it.
There is an important takeaway from Putin’s current situation. That is the importance of troop morale in any war.
How could Putin have lost sight of the simple fact that modern wars are won by the soldiers, sailors and flyers who know why they’re fighting and believe in what they’re fighting for? Was it ignorance or arrogance on his part to grossly overestimate the morale of his own forces and grossly underestimate that of the Ukrainians?
He has obviously been blind to how passionate people can be about defending their homes and families. That blindness is especially hard to comprehend given how many in the Soviet Union fought so hard and gave so much to defeat Nazi Germany.
Lily Litvyak disappeared in aerial combat behind enemy lines between Donetsk and Luhansk in the Ukraine. She was lost doing what so many Ukrainians are doing now, defending their homeland. It’s ironic she died in the same area.
All that’s changed is the brutal autocrat in charge is a Russian, instead of a German. And, as the war in Ukraine fades from the headlines of the daily news, the outcome of that conflict may have much to do with the motivation of people like Lily Litvyak.
