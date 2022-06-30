It was just three short years ago (2019) Bannock County Assessor’s office did the unthinkable injustice of arbitrarily increasing the assessments of property and residence by 50% and 32%, respectively. There was such an outrage that the following year some assessments were reduced, some were slightly increased, and others remained the same.
Now, (2022) BCA did it again, only this time the increase is by 55% and 34%, respectively. The calculation of the last several years assessments equate to a 119% increase over 5 years, which is at least obnoxious or reprehensible, and not in keeping with this area's economic progress.
I’m certain it is likely believed that because of the influx of population from other states this increase is a well "deserved" injection into the county’s pocketbook. However, for those who have lived here for years and are on a fixed income, this is a severe impairment to finances, with or without the exemption. In addition, exactly what are the improvements in services we are receiving from this enlarged assessment and ensuing property taxes?
When the current economic environment includes such severe surges in prices of every day needs like gasoline and groceries, this capricious expansion of our revenue base is quite literally ill timed.
The only way to appeal such draconian measures is limited to a form, which cannot be accessed online, submitted to a department called: county board of equalization, whatever that means, and hope someone who has some common sense pays attention. At the risk of sounding jaded, it is ambiguous as to whether that’s attainable.
Why a county servant like the Assessors Office would think a second attempt, in 3 years, to abhorrently pilfer the citizens of this great county could pass muster is beyond comprehension.
Perhaps an investigation into the “why’s”, “how’s”, and “wherefore’s” employed in determining the value of each of this county’s properties needs some immediate attention and serious rethinking!