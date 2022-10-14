You can feel it in the air: The changing of seasons is approaching. With that comes changes in schedules, the time, our habits, colds develop, and often sleep can be impacted by all of these.
Maintaining sleep should be a priority as sleep helps with almost every part of one’s body. This includes mental and physical functioning, ability to fight colds and other viruses, emotional wellbeing, decision making abilities, memory and so much more.
In order to maintain our sleep, one thing we can do is engage in sleep hygiene. Sleep hygiene is essentially the rituals and habits we take part in that prepare our mind and body for sleep. Having regular sleep hygiene can limit the impact those things that come with the changing seasons may have on us.
What are some ways we can practice and implement sleep hygiene? Some of my favorite include:
• Guilty by association: Use your bed for sleep and sex only. We want our minds to make the connection that that is what the bed is for. This means avoiding watching TV in bed, eating in bed, using phones, etc. This allows us to build a stronger association that bed equals sleep.
• Let’s get regular: Sticking to your sleep schedule to keep your body regular, even on weekends, will help. Bodies love schedules!
• Drop it!: Avoid caffeine or nicotine at least four hours before bed. These act as stimulants and can keep your body awake longer, making it more difficult and possibly more anxious while trying to fall asleep.
• If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again: If after 20 to 30 minutes in bed you are unable to fall asleep, get up and do something uninteresting. This can be looking out of your window, reading a boring book, sorting your mail, etc. Then go back to bed and try to sleep again. If it works, great! If not, repeat. Make sure to avoid anything that could be stimulating and rouse you even more.
• Ritualistic nature: Developing rituals right before bed helps our mind and body shift from an awake mindset to a sleepy mindset. Some of the best rituals include practicing deep breathing, doing gentle stretches, allowing warm water to run on your hands 10 to 15 minutes before bedtime. Baths can also be great about two hours before bed. Your body heats up in baths and as it tries to cool itself afterwards, it can make you sleepy.
In the same way one brushes their teeth before bed, does skincare, locks doors or says, “Goodnight,” sleep hygiene should be practiced. Incorporating some of these, all of these, or other sleep hygiene skills as a regular part of your bedtime schedule will help maintain quality sleep, even as everything else around you changes.
Emily Hauser, LMSW, was born and raised in Southeast Idaho. She graduated from Idaho State University with both her bachelor’s and master’s in social work. She has experience working with a wide age range as well as a wide range of needs and has an emphasis in crisis intervention. In her time at Health West, she provides traditional therapy and is a part of the core team that started integrated behavioral health at the ISU Family Medicine Residency Clinic. She loves spending her free time doing anything with her friends, family, dogs and anything involving the outdoors.
