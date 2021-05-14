Clear communication is important to maintaining good relationships, doing your job, and it’s very important in mental health. In fact, clear communication is at the center of what we’re doing with Hello Idaho! That’s a movement to reduce isolation, encourage inclusion and create a safe, accepting environment to support mental health awareness. We’re asking people to reach out to others and communicate clearly that they care about them and ask how they’re doing. That simple action allows for those people to communicate their feelings, be understood and open up about possibly needing help.
Effective communication is essential in developing healthy relationships with loved ones, especially those who are dealing with mental illness, since that can affect their communication with you.
All that might sound easy, but it’s much harder in practice. Most often, assumptions get in the way. You might assume that your friend or family member is doing just fine, when they’re actually struggling with depression or another serious mental health issue. Because you assume they’re fine, you don’t check in and don’t reach out. That can lead to increased feelings of isolation. Again, Hello Idaho! is focused on combating that.
So how do we keep ourselves from assuming too much? There are three main things you can do, and most of the time, you can do all three in the same interaction.
1. Listen thoughtfully: Whether you’re reaching out to someone who may be in crisis, or just making normal conversation, don’t just wait for your turn to talk. Stay engaged in the conversation, paraphrase and reflect on what is said. Also, withhold judgment and advice.
2. Ask meaningful questions: If you don’t feel like you fully understand, ask clarifying questions. This is going to help you learn information that would have otherwise remained hidden.
3. Slow down: Be mindful in your communication. We live in a fast-paced world but slowing down and making sure you get the most out of your conversations can potentially reveal that a loved one needs help.
If you find that a loved one needs help, they should reach out to a mental health professional. You can help them with that process. There are a lot of different ways to find someone. There’s the Optum Member Access and Crisis Line at 855-202-0973, operating 24/7, or you can call the Idaho Careline at 211.
For more information on the Hello Idaho! campaign, head to optum.com/helloidaho.
Dr. Dennis Woody is a pediatric neuropsychologist providing support to Optum Idaho’s Medical team for care management and has been with the team since 2013. Before coming to Optum, Dr. Woody practiced in Idaho for 27 years with an emphasis in consultation for children and adolescents with neurodevelopmental, neurological and behavioral health concerns.