So, all of you loyal republicans out there can again be proud of your elected lawmakers, this time for banding together to smear the reputation of a teenage legislative intern. As if the embarrassment of prejudicial republican sponsored bills and legislative proposals weren't sufficient, and the assembly's determination to limit their own public's input in proposing new legislation, Idaho voters remain oblivious to the obvious. what is clear. however, based on the events during and following the investigation against representative Ehlinger, is that personal privacy of an assault victim has little precedence over republican party politics. apparently, publishing the name of the victim and condoning unsubstantiated narrative to protect one of their own's reprehensible acts is well within the bounds of the republican playbook. we even have republican women legislators helping to accuse the victim of culpability and falsification of the event. i can hardly imagine a nineteen year old risking her personal reputation through sexual self exploitation. but then again, I'm not a proponent of conspiracy theories so that may leave me unqualified to make that judgement. in addition, what would make this victim ever think about trusting republican principles ever again? why would any woman?
George Deeb,
Pocatello