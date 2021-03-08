I for one am proud to hear about the recent decisions by the Idaho House of Representatives to thwart subversive actions in our beloved conservative state of Idaho. More so, it may be in these great Idahoans’ best interest to subpoena their fellow state residents in an effort to stem any other corrupt initiatives like pre-school programs, sex education, and attempts by the liberal federal government to get women out of the house. How many times do we have to depend on our great representatives to defend our way of life? I applaud these brave patriots like Ehardt, Giddings, Nichols, and Shephard. Perhaps we should give these representatives a little slack to pursue their agendas and see just how great they can make our home state.
Let them begin with that big blue den of iniquity called Boise State University and their leader Tromp who refuses to roll back initiatives like their social justice programs. Nothing screams Un-Idahoan than terms like “social justice,” “civil rights” and “equity”. Let this be a warning to you bleeding hearts up there in Boise. Sen. Crabtree took away $409,000, but next time Rep. Nate and Giddings may take $410,000 and teach your staff a lesson by creating more unemployed citizens.
As for the liberals trying to infiltrate our children’s minds through what they call “pre-school” education (we here in Idaho don’t even make Kindergarten mandatory), Rep. Nichols is absolutely correct that we
need to teach our children not to be activists, but followers. Nor do we need to teach our children about biological anatomy (How dare they try to introduce terms like penis and vagina. In Idaho we call them wee-wees, yahoos, or hoohas). Sex education has no place being taught in schools, and perhaps not even in homes. True conservative Idahoans would rather deal with unwanted pregnancies than having an embarrassing and taboo conversation with their children which could lead to the dreaded birds and bees reference. Thankfully, our beloved leader Rep. Ehardt has taken the measures to airdrop virtue and abstinence to teenagers statewide. Indeed, Barbara Ehardt is reminiscent of past great Americans like Joseph McCarthy and Hedda Hopper. If only she could begin to blacklist real un-Idahoans making their lives miserable without due process. For all we know, the liberals have infiltrated every branch and office in this great state.
G. Rodriguez,
Pocatello