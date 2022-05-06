Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is very prevalent in our area. It is a type of depression that shows up as it gets darker and colder in the late fall and winter months, and it can dramatically change one’s quality of life.
We have multiple interventions for it, including medication, checking vitamin D levels, psychotherapy and light therapy, but the real solution is a brighter, warmer season. As the weather is finally starting to show some signs of winter amnesty, the great outdoors is calling.
A few health care professionals, from all different walks of health care professions, prescribe nature to our clients. Prescribing nature, or basically recommending time outdoors as often as possible, is a common practice because we know of the multiple health benefits of being outside.
Researchers from Drexel University investigated how nature-relatedness, or simply feeling connected with the natural world, would change or possibly benefit dietary diversity and fruit and vegetable intake. They found in a study recently published in the American Journal of Health Promotion, that besides better cognitive, psychological and physical health, people who spent more time outside were also more likely to report healthful dietary intake, including greater dietary variety and higher fruit and vegetable consumption.
While it is difficult to remove several variables that could contribute to this finding, it is a good reminder that getting outside as often as possible is healthy — to the point of possibly influencing your dietary intake. Winters are long and unforgiving in our area of the world. Now that the sun is showing up occasionally, getting outside, even for a few minutes during a busy workday, is good medicine.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.