My experience playing baseball started with The Rockets tee-ball team and continued into middle school when I traded in my glove and love for diamonds for running shoes and oval tracks. Decades later, coaching tee-ball reminds me of that same nervous energy as little players line up on the field to begin a journey to learn the rules to the great American game.
“Who knows what I am holding?” I said, while kneeling on the damp morning grass with a florescent yellow ball in my hand. “A tennis ball!” shouted many little voices in near perfect unison. Everyone was nervous and excited, especially the coach. The objective of using tennis balls at the first couple of practices was to keep the kids focused on having fun playing the game and demonstrate that all balls being thrown in life are not scary. It is OK to start with the soft balls, develop good habits and polished talents and then move to harder balls and faster pitches.
Playing baseball can be difficult if you do not know which hand to put your glove on or how to hold a bat or throw a ball. Playing baseball can still be difficult when you master the fundamentals and everyone else on the field has your same level of skill. It is sometimes said that hitting a baseball is one of the hardest things to do regularly in sports. It seems fitting then that baseball is considered the great American game because we have a long history of accomplishing hard things. Creating and keeping a representative democracy is extremely difficult for a free society to do.
Rethinking the fundamentals of tee-ball and recalling the basics of the game has helped me think about the American Experiment and the right to choose and pursue happiness. The guarantee is only a right to play the game, and not to get a hit and score every time or get a trophy for playing. Life is hard even in 2022 America, but it is also deeply rewarding and exhilarating if you play by the rules and keep swinging.
After one little league strikeout, I learned what it feels like to walk back empty handed to your teammates and three important lessons about baseball and life. My decision to walk on the right side of Drew, who was warming up and practicing his home run swing in the batter’s circle was an impactful choice. Drew was a "lefty" and when he swung the bat, it traveled in the opposite direction from what I expected. The broken nose lesson has lasted much longer.
First, don't strike out if you can help it. Second, a baseball bat is a useful tool if everyone swings the same way. But it can also be a blunt force weapon when we don’t anticipate the Drews in the world who will teach you things you may not understand — the hard way. Third, stay away from the batter's circle when it is not your turn. That was Drew's space. Lines on the field are usually there for a reason. If you pay attention to the lines, the game is a little less difficult and you are more likely to avoid a broken nose.
Coaching tee-ball has been a time for me to reconsider and reflect why baseball became America's favorite pastime and the role the game has played in the "American Experiment." Besides enjoying the game on a summer evening with family and friends and cheering for a favorite team, the game of baseball shares a part of our history including racial integration and even women substituting to play for men during World War II. These and many others are reasons America fell in love with Baseball.
I hope my son learns to love the game, understand the rules, and to have passion and persistence to play life hard, fair, and long. Our country is expecting it.
Rep. Dustin Manwaring serves Legislative District 29 in the Idaho House of Representatives and is a business and estate planning attorney in Pocatello.