It appears that followers of the once mainstream Republican Party had an epiphany of its true nature and have morphed with hate, also in some Idaho cities, into the silent but deadly “Party of Grim Reapers coined by Mitch McConnell”. Often remaining silent, as their response in the face of murderous racism from fanatical right wing fascists with the murdering of innocent men, women and children because they’re a different nationality or belief system. We, as a free Nation, have become victims of an abusive past administration and the armed racists allowed to be the hidden army of the 1/6/2021 insurrection, whose members are still attacking peace, love and human diversity in our schools, churches, shopping centers, and even openly at any social gathering in America. The silence of political leaders (elected or not) is only an affirmation to the current National fascist movement as they try to disable city and state governments with their silence, and all we can do is watch the slayings across the Nation as the Senate Republicans simply do nothing.
Local populations are all too often thrown into the street or under the bus by over taxation of County and State officials seeking larger budgets, from citizens with limited incomes, the retired and those trapped in multiple low paying jobs, still lacking insurance of any kind and often limited to single parents trying to raise families alone. We, as taxpayers in Pocatello, have relied on faith in elected officials, who in the past have been truthful having a caring nature and values aligned to truth. This caring for each other has changed locally and nationally. It seems that as Americans, we’ve been intravenously hooked up financially to the wish list of the fanatical Grim Reaper Party and are once again slaves to the money owners, while their control grows to maintain a chokehold on working Americans.
Local populations have been and will be displaced, as rental properties become too costly to afford, due to radical property taxing by the “current” County and State crew of Grim Reaper followers. Families on the edge of surviving with minimum wage or low paying jobs, and not enough full time or only part time jobs available, are stretched to the limits at remaining in Bannock County or may not have a future in Idaho under these restrictions. As their homes seem to be taken away or forced to sell by over taxation and an antiquated “per foot” rated property assessment that is discriminatory across the board, as an “all property is in the same value system of overestimated”, whether it was built recently or 100 years ago. The budget is only as small or large as can be squeezed out of the working class, retired or students in this county or state, while so many people can barely pay their water bills and utilities, let alone increased taxes.
There will always be those in charge that want tax paying slaves, to make their lives easier and budgets larger. But maybe they need to notice the current Pandemic cultural collapse around them, as we stare down the barrel of real weapons of a fascist ideology aimed at harming our diverse society. The swamp in Idaho grows larger under the exposed fanatical National Party of Grim Reapers as the Pandemic rages on during a needless, purely political, mask confrontation. The County and State representatives simply say “We did everything right, and now the debate is over” even though it settles nothing for the voting public. As disapproval of those fanatics show their incompetence to us, another swamp has grown in Idaho politics. Find a different BUDGET funding source for this state, or lose citizens as they sell their homes and close their business to move away from the radicalized Grim Reaper Party in control, as voters seek the sanity of real Republicans and Democrats to retain our freedoms founded under the Constitution, elsewhere.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello