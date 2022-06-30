Many of us have heard others say when the subject of politics comes up in our circles, “I have been a life long Republican” or “I have been a life long Democrat.” The irony of this admission is that the teller often does not understand the roots of their belief system. David Blight, the Civil War historian, sites this as the difference between memory and history. True historical facts are based on evidence. We know that dinosaurs existed because we have their skeletons and from them have evidence that life in some form has existed on earth for millions of years. The evidence has erased all doubt from logically minded people who believe something when they have physical evidence and find any argument against it as an exercise in futility. The other argument, Blight argues, is that based on memory. Memory is a different ball game. This is based on culture, family, and environment. It is not based on fact but rather something called belief. ‘I believe something is true because I have been told it is true even though I have no evidence.
The party of Abraham Lincoln, the abolitionist party, the new Republican Party, was based on the idea that the federal government represents the people. Franklin Delano Roosevelt made the Democrat Party the party of the people when he gave Americans the New Deal. Whether or not it was effective is often debated, but one thing we cannot deny is that the world in America today is much different than it was in 1932. Most if not all of the great changes in American life have been made by the Federal Government. That only great things can be accomplished by a centralized power to overcome the “memory” of the States is seen in landmark accomplishments. John Kennedy based his program on the idea that the Federal Government is the true representative of the majority of Americans.
Richard Nixon tried to reach his Party with appeals to the Silent Majority which was the World War 11 generation and not the college students demonstrating against the war in in Vietnam. Inherent in his political philosophy was that it was alright for Americans to die for their country as long as they volunteered for it. Gerald Ford said it was all a big mistake. And forgave everybody in a desperate attempt to close the book and looked for a way to heal the nations wounds by all around forgiveness including Richard Nixon. History will prove Richard Nixon a greater President than he is given credit for. He resigned because of his implication in the Watergate coverup. It is doubtful he would have been impeached by the Senate. The out and out violations of the 14th amendment proof positive, by a man off the street, elected by the Tea Party and the White Supremist Silent Majority, escaped his crimes for the Biggest Lie ever told to the American people inciting a riot, storming the capitol, to block the peaceful transfer of power. And he was not impeached by the Senate. Neither was Andrew Johnson at the end of the Civil War when he re-instated the very Planter Class that made war against the Union and cost the lives of a generation of Americans. His sins were the greatest and he was not impeached, for no other reason than respect for the office of President of the United States.
Many Americans are angry as they desperately look for solutions such as the real meaning to the Amendments to the Constitution. Is the 2nd Amendment more important than the 14th. Is Donald Trump just a low life back stabbing power monger, a hypocrite embodying every sense of weakness in Civil War wounds that have never healed. The casino owning gambler who parades with a Bible in his hand and has probably never read a line in the book.
Given the agenda for the next Presidential election, Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney would be a hard ticket to beat. They would bring respect and integrity back to the Republican Party which is now in dark place having fallen victim to the worst President American History barring none.
Ronald Long,
Pocatello