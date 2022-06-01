The first four words of the 2nd Amendment say it all; “A well regulated Militia . . . “. Why these introductory words to the amendment? The Continental Army was disbanded in 1783 when the Treaty of Paris was signed ending the Revolutionary War. The US Constitution was written in 1787 and ratified in 1788. A permanent army was not established until the 1790’s. Note the timeline. A militia was all there was to protect the colonies. The militias that now exist in America are anything but “well-regulated”; quite the contrary! The majority of them are extreme far right groups that thrive on hate and in spite their pro-democracy propaganda, they clearly do NOT support The Constitution. The egregious interpretation of the 2nd Amendment has allowed an almost unlimited number of assault firearms and high-capacity magazines to be in the hands of people who should have absolutely NO right to their access. The mass murders in our shopping centers, schools, places of worship, work places, etc., go on and on and on with no end in sight because, for the most part, republicans are afraid of the gun lobby, the NRA, fear they might be taking away some of the assault weapon owner’s “rights”, and for republican office holders, perhaps their biggest FEAR, they may not get re-elected! And of course, they would not want to support anything democrats support! Those against any new gun legislation don’t care one iota about the “RIGHTS” of all the kids and adults that are killed by these weapons on a daily basis, but their “thoughts and prayers” go out to them and their families. What a bunch of ____! A large dose of reason, common sense and sanity is long overdue, particularly in republican legislators at all levels of government regarding the passage of assault firearms laws. Continuous republican roadblocks against any type of guns legislation that keeps assault weapons out of people’s hands is akin to their pulling the trigger themselves and leaving nothing but BLOOD on their hands! They can only be characterized as sickening and disgusting individuals who have extremely misplaced priorities and values! To put a little perspective on all of this. Republican legislators claim to be anti-abortion and pro-life. How can they be pro-life for all ALL the people when they allow thousands to be killed by assault weapons? What type of convoluted reasoning is this? Once again, it’s the abundant hypocrisy in the party!