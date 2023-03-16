On January 19 of this year, the federal government reached its deficit ceiling. In the book, “The Deficit Myth”, author and Modern Monetary Theorist Stephanie Kelton makes the point that the Federal Government does not have the same constraints as households, businesses or state and local governments because it is the issuer of money and not just a user. The idea of a deficit ceiling is a throwback to times when monetary systems were backed by gold, hence the need to “find” the money to support spending. When Richard Nixon took us off of the gold standard our money became a fiat currency. It is money because it is the only currency accepted in payment of taxes and because it is commonly accepted as the official medium of exchange. It has value because our economy provides the goods and services necessary for life and commerce.
Think of money as having a cycle; government issues a treasury note to the Federal Reserve which then credits the government's account, the government then issues checks to fund projects and programs, from there the money circulates into paychecks, savings and general economic activity, finally, some of the money is taxed away from the private sector to prevent too much money from being in circulation and losing its value. From this we can see that if the federal government had never had a deficit, we would not have money in circulation because their deficit is our surplus.
With that said, there are constraints on how much the government should spend. The metric used to establish that limit is inflation. We must also recognize that inflation has causes other than excessive spending. As we have learned recently, supply chain disruptions cause shortages as well as resource scarcity which causes prices to rise because of supply and demand. When large companies raise prices excessively the result is called “inflation” when in reality it is a manifestation of pure greed. When wages rise, prices are often raised as a result; whether it is greed or not depends on the adequacy of wages before and after the raise. Raising interest rates or taxes and limiting spending can do nothing to correct the causes of inflation when it is not caused by excessive spending; in fact, at times, the “remedies” can make matters worse. It does not make sense to make corrections in supply of resources and trained labor more expensive.
So what should we be asking of our representatives in Congress? For starters, I would suggest that they familiarize themselves with the paradigm changing concepts in “The Deficit Myth” and do away with the “debt ceiling”. Ask them to focus instead on the deficits that matter as in education, health care, infrastructure, good jobs, savings, climate and truly representative democracy. When these real deficits are addressed, our economy will become more productive, and our quality of life will improve.
As Stephanie Kelton pointed out in her book, “Copernicus and the scientists who followed him changed our understanding of the cosmos... A similar breakthrough is needed for how we understand the deficit and its relationship to the economy.”
