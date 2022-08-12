Martin Hackworth NEW

Martin Hackworth

I've spent the past few hours watching coverage on various cable news channels of fallout from the FBI's Monday raid on former President Donald Trump's residence in Palm Beach, Florida. The Justice Department claims that there was no other way to recover the classified documents they were looking for. Disdain and disbelief are widespread. Who knows if any of it is justified?

For what it's worth, I think that the Justice Department and FBI are going out of their way to treat this situation delicately and professionally. They know the score — and the fallout. I think that the need to recover documents probably was dire and the circumstances extraordinary. But I don't know any of that for a fact. And based on the past six years, I can't blame anyone who thinks that all of this has been ginned up by the current administration and the federal bureaucracy to undermine former President Trump.