In Leonard Hitchcock’ s letter to the editor from March 16, entitled Conspiracy Theory, he writes that Drag Queens have “sexual inclinations (that) just happen to make dressing as women enjoyable for them”. Thank-you Mr. Hitchcock for stating the obvious; however, you must have missed the memo about never stating the obvious. Drag Queens do indeed derive sexual gratification from practicing their fetish, especially in public. That is their “kink”. This behavior is not new, rare or unlawful, and over many years has become acceptable when conducted in an adult setting in the presence of other adults. What is also obvious, but not stated, is that Reading Time with the Queens was not performance art or an unselfish public service for the benefit of children. It is the public exercise of fetish behavior for the purpose of sexual gratification in the presence of young children, with the additional intent to influence public opinion.
In response to another columnists warning (Ewing, May 3) that “seeds are being planted”, Hitchcock writes “You’re damn right they are”. On this point these two ISJ columnists agree. But Hitchcock then mocks Ewing with a definition of conspiracy theory that reads, “A conspiracy theory involves identifying someone’s plan to do something, but that something must be illegal or harmful for the plan to be a “conspiracy.” The word harmful exposes the falsehood in Hitchcock’s position. The “seeds being planted” that Hitchcock refers to is the innocent, further normalization of a non-threatening fetish behavior, while reading to children as a form of public service. In actuality, as Ewing presented sufficient evidence of, it is a nationally organized effort (conspiracy?) to force change to a societal norm using public facilities and children as props, all without due regard for what harm may result.
The use of a public facility for this type of effort is clearly fraught with problems, and not just from a civic morals standpoint. If another group of social/political activists dressed in period correct costumes wished to host a Story Time with the Fascists (or Anti-Fascists) would we even be having this community debate? I think not. It is a slippery slope in regard to free speech and equitable use of public facilities if there are not reasonable standards of conduct both in place and fairly enforced.
Any private entity that chooses to host the event has every right to do so. I applaud such an entity in doing that, as long as they fully understand and support the “planting” taking place, and can reconcile themselves to even the potential of harm being inflicted in the process of the “harvesting”. The same can be said for the parents taking their minor children to such an event. It is their responsibility to make the correct decision for their children and all should respect that. Finally, I commend Mr. Hitchcock for providing these people with the obvious truth. He has, albeit unintentionally, performed a great service to our community.
