Here’s a longstanding challenge: What is art? This challenge attracts as many nonsense opinions as thoughtful ones. For good reason. The critic is meant to be the stand-in for our confusion, what happens in observation and the mess of consciousness. And yet we can never quite take the critic seriously, either. At best the art critic is a stalker, almost a vagabond, who gives guidance when a painter experiments with art's forms. Art begins both within a question and outside of knowing exactly what the results will be (or if it’s even asking the right question, not unlike the spirit of scientific inquiry).
Which is why describing questions posed to Thomas Strah about his coming exhibition of work at Idaho State University feels beside the point. In fact, asking Tom to describe his work comes down to, “Well, it's an intense process but I don’t really think about it intellectually.” Eventually you just gotta stick your brush in the paint.
Is this what makes art art? Maybe. But there’s also the action of color and history. Tom is a Pocatello native, born to a large family; his father was a school administrator. The artist-to-be realized his teenage dream to be a Top 40 radio DJ and in time learned to be a thoughtful explorer and observer. A critic might point out that he's had an adventuresome life since graduating from Pocatello High School in ’63, culminating in a career in journalism. He didn't take up the brush until retirement in 2010.
His early scrubbings reflect 45 years living on the East Coast and traveling in Europe. Since returning to Pocatello six years ago, he has added a larger body of work focused on Southeast Idaho and this city. He would be happy to be considered a local painter — someone who literally has tromped around here since childhood and holds an affection, sometimes acerbic, for Poky’s peculiarities.
Tom said he loves to put light on canvas, but there’s something a little more in his work. He seldom does the same style of painting twice, resisting any order to be repetitious. For that an early critic complained he has no style. Another critic took umbrage at his mixing two different styles in the same frame. Yet his take on local landscape and characters is a personal one, and at moments, romantic. One might describe his style as New Romantic, which feels true to his native ground.
In the always changing light, to look at the mountains is to see them again for the first time, every time. His house on the hill is modest in size, but the home makes up for this discretion with a tremendous view. It's a palace for someone who wanted to retire into the art of the view. In front of his huge windows always sits a tripod for taking photos, or an easel, and always binoculars. We’re lucky as a community to have someone like this, still trying his best to use his curiosity, and sometimes whimsy, in offering perspectives of the world that encompasses our lives. The art of seeing is straightforward, but this artist elucidates in paint the feeling you’re experiencing something well-known, again but for the first time.
"Surrealism to Sagebrush," artwork by Thomas Strah will contain more than 40 works of art. An opening reception in ISU’s Davis Gallery, located on the lower level of the Fine Arts Building, will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m and run concurrently through Jan. 27. Open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public is encouraged to attend.
