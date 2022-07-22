Art is a big part of my life, but it wasn’t always that way. When I was 7, my father, a driven artist, built a treehouse for me and my siblings. Before he installed the last wall, he had a seizure that put him in the hospital. He remained there for several months.
During my father’s convalescence, I resolved to hang the last wall of the treehouse. I wrestled a 4x8 sheet of plywood into the tree and was preparing to hammer it in place when I fell out of the tree. I landed with my left arm behind my back breaking it in the process. The plywood bounced on top of me adding insult to injury. I garnered my trip to the hospital to have my arm casted.
My father heard about my injury. He was upset and sent me a batch of pictures he drew at the hospital. His polished cartoons depicted me performing carpentry work while experiencing catastrophes. The cartoons haven’t survived, but I recall one vividly where I had banged my thumb with a hammer and was raring back with a shocked look as my hair flew in an exaggerated Woody the Woodpecker wave.
Intrigued, I resolved to draw my own cartoons. It was a frustrating experience as I lacked any talent for drawing. I decided right then that I wasn’t artistic and needed to pursue a different calling. To this day, I struggle to draw a presentable stick man.
It wasn’t until college that I took a creative writing class. My English skills weren’t much, and I was concerned that would be an impediment. The professor, a free spirit, admonished us to forget the rules of English and write whatever came to us — to get the creative juices flowing. He assured us we could work on polishing the language after our thoughts were expressed on paper. It was wonderful advice and sparked a creative desire in me to write.
However, life’s demands soon interceded as I built a career and had a family. My initial creative spark in college was put on the back burner. That all changed when my 11-year-old daughter wrote a poem. The last stanza, after her poem had developed images of diverse creative efforts, read as follows: “We all have creativity hidden deep inside. But the secret to creativity is not to let it hide.” That insight moved me to return to creative writing and other artistic pursuits. I’m grateful for her poetic spark.
Like my daughter, I believe all humans harbor creativity in some form. From early on, we began creating art on the walls of caves. Our agrarian development produced more free time, and art creativity began to flourish in all societies.
Humans utilize this creative energy in many endeavors from science, business solutions, jewelry making, music, basket weaving, quilting, theater, cooking and more. It is important to spark this creative flame in children — it helps them to flower and not hide their creativity. Scotland views this as so important it developed the “Scotland National Creative Learning Plan.” Naysayers once said man would never fly — creativity took us to the moon.
The Bistline Foundation provides art grants to Southeast Idaho. The foundation has noticed school districts, particularly in rural areas, are not properly funding art and music programs. A significant rise in grant requests to fund these services has occurred in recent years, and a lack of resources is often noted as motivating the grant requests. The foundation does what it can with limited funds.
Idaho is currently ranked last in the nation for the funding of education — that is still the case after last year’s decent funding increase. It has been reported the state expects significant tax revenues in the coming year. Those who carry the responsibility for funding decisions should make art programs a top priority. They are more critical than athletic programs for developing skill sets that serve students for the rest of their lives, although sports programs do provide valuable learning experiences.
Tom Luna, Idaho’s past superintendent of public instruction, was quoted in a 2010 report regarding the status of arts education in Idaho: “The arts play a critical role in our education system because these subjects help build student skills in communication, creativity, critical thinking and collaboration.”
The report added, “Arts learning experiences play a vital role in the development of problem-solving, analysis, imagination and innovation.” Budget constraints and time limitations were two factors identified that contributed the most to a lack of quality art instruction in various schools. The report also observed schools weren’t employing enough art specialists trained specifically to teach subjects. Schools often were not assessing student performance in the arts and lacked proper facilities for the development of the arts.
Anything you can do to expose your children to artistic pursuits has the potential of producing long-term benefits. Beverly Bistline, the founder of the Bistline Foundation, knew supporting the arts enriched communities. She left a legacy to spark that hidden creativity all children are born with.
Human creativity has created a standard of life that is better now than at any other time in history. This same force may destroy us in the end, but if we are to solve current problems, it will require our best efforts at creative solutions. Idaho’s schools should make arts funding a top priority.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.