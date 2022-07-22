Jesse Robison

Jesse Robison

 Picasa

Art is a big part of my life, but it wasn’t always that way. When I was 7, my father, a driven artist, built a treehouse for me and my siblings. Before he installed the last wall, he had a seizure that put him in the hospital. He remained there for several months.

During my father’s convalescence, I resolved to hang the last wall of the treehouse. I wrestled a 4x8 sheet of plywood into the tree and was preparing to hammer it in place when I fell out of the tree. I landed with my left arm behind my back breaking it in the process. The plywood bounced on top of me adding insult to injury. I garnered my trip to the hospital to have my arm casted.