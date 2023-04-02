The Church of Jesus Christ will build 15 new houses of the Lord

The Pocatello Idaho Temple is one of the newer temples recently built by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church has plans to build 15 more such buildings.

 By Lisa Smith lsmith@uvsj.com

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will build 15 new houses of the Lord in the coming years. President and Prophet Russell M. Nelson made this announcement Sunday in the final session of the April 2023 general conference.

The temples will be built in the following locations: Retalhuleu, Guatemala; Iquitos, Peru; Teresina, Brazil; Natal, Brazil; Tuguegarao City, Philippines; Iloilo, Philippines; Jakarta, Indonesia; Hamburg, Germany; Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada; San Jose, California; Bakersfield, California; Springfield, Missouri; Winchester, Virginia; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

