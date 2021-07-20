In the spirit of political correctness, many people, particularly those not really familiar with the facts of the journey of the Corps of Discovery, seem prone to inflate the story of the role that the girl played in the great adventure.
The girl was said to have been captured from her Shoshoni tribe of the Lemhi valley as a pre-teen child by one of the plains tribes with which the Shoshonis were perpetually at war. She was kept as a slave by the Hidatsa Indians who sold her to the French fur trapper T. Charbonneau. The captains hired Charbonneau as an interpreter, and he brought Sacagawea and her new-born baby on the journey.
At the time the Corps departed the Mandan villages to resume their westward trek, the captains estimated the girl to be 14-15 yrs old. At that age, and very likely never have been further west than the Lemhi valley, it is clear that she never qualified as a 'guide', nor was she ever considered to be a 'guide', by the leaders of the expedition.
C. R. Stucki,
Pocatello