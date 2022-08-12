According to recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 40 million (more than half of America’s young adults ages 18-34) are living with at least one chronic health condition. To add to this, roughly 1 in 4 are dealing with two or more chronic conditions. These conditions include obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, depression, asthma and arthritis, among others.
While we could point many fingers at many different things from technology (cellphones, social media) to genetics (it is mom and dad’s fault), to lack of health care and many others, one fact remains. Like it or not, personal responsibility matters.
Finger pointing and blame are thrown everywhere, but not at the mirror. This is not completely the fault of those affected. The whole blame game is being professed by what we assume are “health” organizations.
I was reading an American Council of Exercise (ACE) Youth Fitness Manual, and something struck me. Every time they discussed obesity or overweight, they referred to it as “youth with overweight or obesity.” Did you catch that? Youth WITH overweight or obesity. It was not worded as youth who ARE overweight or obese, but youth WITH overweight and obesity. This to me implies the fault is not theirs. They had nothing to do with it. They just got it.
This mindset is toxic and not helpful. If it is not your fault, it is easier just to keep doing what you’re doing and spend your energy blaming others. Once these youths hit the 18 to 34 range I discussed above, they have a chronic medical condition (or a few), that is not their fault. If it is not my fault, it removes me from having to do anything about it. This is not a good trend.
What confuses people even more are the contradictory statements made by these organizations. ACE is saying it is not your fault with their WITH statement, but similar progressive groups of people that make up the CDC, often promote similar WITH statements, but in their own study admit that these numbers are likely due to binge drinking, smoking and physical inactivity.
I guess medicine needs to start focusing on the monkey in the closet forcing our young people (and all of us for that matter) to smoke, drink and sit around.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.