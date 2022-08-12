Dr. Warren Willey

Dr. Warren Willey

According to recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 40 million (more than half of America’s young adults ages 18-34) are living with at least one chronic health condition. To add to this, roughly 1 in 4 are dealing with two or more chronic conditions. These conditions include obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, depression, asthma and arthritis, among others.

While we could point many fingers at many different things from technology (cellphones, social media) to genetics (it is mom and dad’s fault), to lack of health care and many others, one fact remains. Like it or not, personal responsibility matters.