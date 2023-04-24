There is little doubt that the biggest threat EVER to our democracy and nation is Donald Trump! It is long past time for those of you who have remained quiet, or even worse, voiced/shown support from him, to come to grips with reality and comprehend the unfathomable threat he poses. His supporters claim he has done no wrong and that all the legal action against him is merely a “witch hunt” and politically motivated. Simply calling them naïve and gullible is putting it mildly. There is more than enough substantial real evidence to prosecute him on numerous charges! Apparently, his outburst a couple weeks ago telling his MAGA “henchmen” to protest on his behalf just wasn’t enough. He has now taken his psychotic rhetoric to a higher level, threatening “potential death and destruction” to those who pursue legal action against him, i.e., the Manhattan DA and any other legal authorities who dare carry out the rule of law. He continues to make even more threats with substantial name calling. If Trump were ever to “somehow” get into the White House again, a totalitarian state would soon exist with him laying waste to democracy and America by his taking vengeance on anybody who has, or would threaten his dictatorship and demagoguery! There is no doubt whatsoever, he alone is responsible the January 6 insurrection/attempted coup and many other criminal acts including obstruction of justice, witness tampering, meddling in an election, intentionally hiding and lying about having classified material on his personal property, and quite possibly treason. What was he going to do with the classified documents in his sole possession anyway? He certainly wouldn’t be spending a quiet evening sitting by the fireplace reading classified documents for the pure enjoyment of it! It is well known that Trump’s relationship with Putin is very “cozy”. Putin would be quite interested in those documents! Trump’s only interest is in his own narcissistic self. And, make no mistake, Trump would withdraw from NATO and hand Ukraine over to Putin on a “silver platter”, opening the door for Russia’s invasion of other democratic sovereign nations (just as Hitler did leading up to WWII). Trump’s own words and actions provide more than enough evidence to prosecute him. Most Trump supporters would call themselves a patriotic American. In all honesty, YOU CAN’T BE BOTH!
