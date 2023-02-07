In Irish folklore, a banshee is an evil spirt that appears and makes chilling cries when someone is about to die. My grandfather had a saying that a certain person, place or thing was “as Irish as Paddy’s pig.” I am not sure who Paddy was or why his pig was so Irish, but Anglo-Irish Martin McDonagh’s new film, The Banshees of Inisherin, is very Irish in theme and presentation. It is a wonderful combination of beautiful scenery, some shot on the Aran Island of Inishmore, dark humor, understated but accented dialogue, and a plot with a touch of the bizarre that one critic labeled The Banshees of Inisherin a “horror film.
Martin McDonagh was born in London to Irish parents, and he established himself early as a remarkable playwright with frightening, yet gruesomely humorous stories to tell. One major success was The Lieutenant of Inishmore set in the Ireland of 1993, where a leader, too mad even for the Irish Republican Army, goes to war when he discovers someone killed his cat.
Writer-director McDonagh sets the Banshees of Inisherin in 1923 during the Irish civil war. The film starts with a simple incident. Two men drink at the pub every afternoon, an enigmatic Colm played by Brendan Gleeson and Pádraic (Paw-rick) played by Colin Farrell in a beautifully calibrated performance. Pádraic lives with a miniature donkey and his sister, Siobhán (Shi-van), who feels trapped on the island but cares for her “simpleton” brother. Colm and Pádraic have a sudden falling out when Colm finds Pádraic “too dull.” A shocked Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and a troubled young man, Dominic (Barry Keoghan), work to heal the ruptured relationship. The situation leads to a series of warnings and violent responses including severed fingers. Siobhán suddenly discovers Dominic, the abused young son of a brutal cop, wants her as a lover. Barry Keoghan is brilliant as Dominic, even more the ill-fated “village idiot” than Pádraic. An old woman in a hood and cape warns that death will come soon to the island. (McDonagh is skilled at using archetypes.)
When Siobhán decides to leave the island for a better life, Padráic, now abandoned, finds himself in a deadly conflict with the intimidating but often-compassionate Colm. In one scene, Pádraic is beaten by the loutish cop when he reveals the cop’s mistreatment of his son. Colm puts the battered Padráic in his cart and takes him home. The drinkers at the pub and the local gossip watch with delight.
I don’t want to reveal too much of the plot, but this is a film one may dislike but will ultimately find haunting.
Martin McDonagh has assembled a superb cast, led by Colin Farrell’s Oscar-nominated best actor performance of a well-meaning but limited man with a poignant emotional vulnerability. In addition to Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan have been nominated for best supporting actor. They give sensitive, stunning performances.
The critics have raved about the film but a few were not impressed. Ann Hornaday of the Washington Post said, “McDonagh is a master world builder. Whether you want to live in those worlds for two hours of your only life is purely a matter of individual taste.” Another critic wrote that the post card beauty of the island wasn’t enough to hold his interest.
I agree this darkly comic drama is not for everyone. There are no romances and no shootouts. The most moving moment involves the donkey. The Banshees of Inisherin is still a memorable film with actors delivering powerful performances that will stay with you.
I have been to Inishmore on two occasions. It is a magical island, but Ireland, as McDonagh’s film suggests, remains place of sadness driven by a tragic history.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
