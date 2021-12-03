This year, I went home for Thanksgiving for the first time in more than a decade. Somehow I managed to step back in time.
I had never prioritized Thanksgiving since moving to Idaho. Taking three days off work for a fancy meal? No thank you, I always thought. But this year is different. This year, I have a niece. I’m now an aunt. Given that, the holiday suddenly seems more important.
I left early Thanksgiving morning, driving seven hours through the mountains.
When I arrived, I stepped into the kitchen. I was a bit delirious from the early morning drive, and I had a sudden and strong sense of deja vu. I felt like I had traveled back 10 years — into a different kitchen, sure, but with the same people I have loved all my life having the same conversations they’ve had all my life.
You know the kind of “fighting” that happens with people who have known each other for a long time? The kind where maybe if you’re an outsider looking in, it might seem like you need some family therapy, but you, as an insider, know it is a way of showing love?
You can’t tease people like that unless there is a lot of history there.
In this kitchen, in this moment, Mom is needling my brother because she insists he needs to use water from the cooking potatoes in the gravy. My brother says he doesn’t need it because he’s using flour and that he and Mom had this exact conversation a year ago, which ended in Mom saying, “Oh, you do know how to make gravy.”
Meanwhile, Dad is in charge of the potatoes. Once they’re ready to mash, my brother hands him a pastry cutter. Dad insists that my brother has to have a potato masher. My brother says he does but he doesn’t know where it is. Dad says he knows what to get him for Christmas this year. My brother says that the missing masher is one Dad gave him last year after having this exact conversation last Thanksgiving. Dad grumbles, but proceeds. Then he needs a whisk. My brother hands him the tiniest whisk ever because the other one is dirty. Again, Dad makes a big teasing deal out of it and grumbles through whisking, but it gets done.
During all this, I’m just standing there grinning like a fool and, for part of it, doing the most important job of all — cuddling my niece.
I'm sure this wasn’t a perfect duplication of any conversation they had 10 years ago, but it would have fit in a decade ago. Certainly, it was similar to a conversation I’d missed last year.
In the past few years, some things have changed, sure. I have a niece now and a great sister-in-law who affably puts up with my family's shenanigans. But despite big changes in recent years, this situation was so familiar. It was all so good.
The next night, my brother — an on-call firefighter — got sent to a fire. While he was still out, Mom suggested playing a new game called “Run Cowboy, Run.” Dad and I were into the idea. Mom moved to the table, and while we were figuring out the rules, Mom was apparently ignoring us — another long-running family tradition.
Once we figured it out, we told Mom to get ready to play and, after sitting right next to us while we spent the time figuring it out, she goes, “OK, how do we play?” Which of course resulted in more stereotypical family teasing, leaning hard into how predictable it was. My sister-in-law, meanwhile, was sitting nearby attentively watching over my niece, grinning and tittering while watching the scene unfold.
My brother came back just as we had started the first round. We got him to join in on the second. At the end of the second round, which she had been playing with us, Mom said something like, “Wait, what? What are the rules?”
What happened next was contagious laughter. I can’t even explain why, exactly. Dad cackles deep in his throat, which leads to a slower and higher pitched chuckle, then back to the cackle and then a slow exhale with the laughter leaving his body in spurts. My brother is doing a high-pitched wheeze that builds and fades and builds again. I’m doing whatever my laughter sounds like to people who aren’t me. Mom is pretending to be offended while also laughing as much as the rest of us. “What is so funny about that?” she asks, pretending to be offended. “Gosh, you guys!” she says, followed by a deep inhale and a tinkling laugh.
I know this is an accurate recounting of their laughter in this situation because I took a video while it was happening and I’ve watched it at least 50 times in the last week, laughing at it just as much the 50th time as the first.
This, again, is an exchange that could have fit in 10 or more years ago. We’ve always been able to laugh with each other — often at someone’s expense, but not in a way that makes them feel lesser.
My family is full of hearty chucklers. On my mom’s side, every person laughs as if their lives depend on it. On my dad’s side, there are fewer people, but my dad’s laugh reminds me so much of my grandpa’s.
There are many ongoing family jokes — things that happened years or decades ago that we still reference now. There’s one comment I made during my sensitive formative years that I will never live down. It’s part of the family mythology at this point. We were on our way to some event that I was clearly worried about, and I said that people will think “we’re the poor family who laughs too much.”
For the record, we weren’t “poor”; we just weren’t rich.
But then again... we were rich, weren’t we?
We may not have had a bunch of digits in the family checking account, but always — always — we’ve been overflowing with laughter and love.
Don’t get me wrong; it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. We’ve had fights where one or more of us gets our feelings hurt — but even during hard conversations, there’s love, and there’s respect. There’s a willingness to hear and understand the other person’s side of things. And there’s an understanding that this topic won’t end our relationship. We’ll talk through it. Apologies will be said. We’ll agree to disagree.
And then we move forward.
I know I’m lucky. I didn’t realize it at the time when I made the “poor family who laughs too much” comment, but the more I get to know the world at large, the more I know that, wow, I lucked out.
Thanksgiving is over now, but gratitude should be practiced year-round, so let me say here, publicly, what I am grateful for, now and always: my family.
Award-winning journalist Danae Lenz is the business editor at the Idaho State Journal. She earned her Bachelor of Journalism degree in 2014 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has been a Pocatello resident ever since. She can be reached at dlenz@journalnet.com.