Thanks for Shelbie Harris’ summary of legislative candidates in Sunday’s ISJ.

I will vote for Ruchti, Shea and Roberts.  Here’s why.  These three have extensive professional and community experience. They listen to and understand the concerns and hopes of we the people.  They are not beholden to any political action groups. Their focus is on issues and problems that are in line with common good in Idaho, not special interests.  They are respected in the community.

