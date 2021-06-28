Want to Thank John for his letter to the editor printed Tuesday, June 22, ISJ. Nice to see some numbers published without being "fact checked" out or removed. John states that CDC&P reported an estimated 22,000 deaths from flu in the 2019-2020 flu season, and around 34,000 deaths from flu the previous season, 2018-2019. That is an amazing 1/3 drop with no significant changes in our society, 34000 down to 22000. I sure hope those in medicine and "disease control" are looking into what could have made such a huge drop in flu deaths. This seems very important as most all of the nation is affected by flu in some way. It would be good to know the 2017-2018 number to see if it is a trend or return to "normal", but in any case, something with a 33% change should have serious study.
As for the SA estimate of 600 flu deaths in the just past 2020-2021 season, that seems quite meaningless, as a 97% drop in flu deaths is an outlier, off the charts, and many variables could attribute 22000 down to 600. For example a great many worked from home, many were restricted from work, gatherings were stifled, and of course as John brought up, [way] over 600,000 deaths from a new phenomenon statistically overwhelms the previous flu season deaths of "only" 22000. Deaths probably decreased in many areas, heart related, sport accidents, even car accidents (since my auto insurance gave us a rebate to help, and because auto driving was down) but guessing it didn't decrease cancer deaths because many didn't get screening test which is said to prevent that the most. There is much to learn from letting people report numbers and letting big tech "fact checkers" be liable, and also having "experts" focus on meaningful studies instead of social engineering - and politicians, well, that is another important subject.
Chad Sellers,
Pocatello