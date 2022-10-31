Republicans are endorsing Democrat Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general over political hack Raul Labrador. Republicans are also realizing that senators Mike Crapo and “Sleepy Jim” Risch and representative Mike Simpson have held public office too long. I collected my mail last week and saw that Republican candidates David Worley and Jake Stevens are endorsing term limits. Worley and Stevens are joining me and countless other Idahoans in saying enough is enough. Get rid of the Greedy Three and get some new Gem State blood in Washington.

Look at what we’ve got. Simpson has served in the house since 1998. That’s 24 years and 12 terms. Crapo has been in the senate also since 1998, four terms and 24 years. Risch has been a senator since 2008, 14 years and in his third term. How long must we put up with these three? It took a national scandal to rid us of Risch’s predecessor, Larry Craig. Is that what it’ll take to lose the Greedy Three? I think they all have it in them to provide one.

