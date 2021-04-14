Our paper keeps me thinking. The issue of the Idaho State Journal on April 4t(Easter) published two articles worth noting: Jim Jones' on the embarrassing history of racism in Idaho from the beginning and Linda Engle’s “ Let the market work for us”, an informing article facing our future
These two items, once again, blare out the problems of our culture. It is probably truthful to say the problems of our world. Each year Earth Day comes around. As a teacher I would nod my head to its purpose. I would pull out the poster with a big frog on it claiming that they don’t drink up the pond they live in. A rather limiting declaration of my ignorance more than fifty years ago. As these many years have passed the pond has become a global issue and perhaps the ignored toads should now be included. In my new awareness this might even suggest exclusion not inclusion.
We know the answers to climate change. We know how to give clean water to every person on this planet. We know what is destroying our home. What is stopping us? Is it really money, greed or fear of losing possessions? We know the answer to systemic poverty and racism. Are we afraid to give up influence and control? Are we really afraid to give up the assumed entitled placement in our society. Perhaps fear is the real reason why we still have an unequal, unjust society. Fear drives conformity. Fear will never give us positive directions Fear is looking at the past instead of helping create a better future. Let’s fight through fear and make our world equal and just..
Sunday night,the 4th, Sixty Minutes had a segment on this very subject. I remind me of what I believe was the conclusion. Generosity, my generosity, makes me or anyone feel better because after all we are sharing from an abundance that we don’t even need,. The ultimate question that was asked, “AM I WILLING TO GIVE UP MY ELITE, PRIVILEGED POSITION”? A question I find difficult to face.
The Idaho State Journal must be commended for reminding us again of personal choices we make every day. Thanks.
Virginia Kelly,