POCATELLO — Army crawling through dense black smoke as oxygen tanks exploded around her, Pocatello woman Kortnie Balls knew she needed to act fast if she wanted to save a local man from a burning home just over one year ago.
Balls, a 26-year-old former FedEx delivery driver, was on her way to work on March 23, 2022, when she observed heavy smoke and flames billowing out of a mobile home on fire on the 6300 block of South Fifth Avenue, a south Pocatello trailer park. Seeing just one man standing outside, Balls said she thought it was weird that such a large fire hadn’t attracted any other onlookers.
Then she exited the truck and learned that the man who lived in the mobile home was still trapped inside.
“His porch was fenced so I was trying to rip that down and then I just jumped over it before it was fully down,” Balls said. “I asked Anthony Evans, the Walmart employee who lived in the mobile home park, if there was anyone inside. He said, ‘Yeah, there was a guy still in there.’
She continued, “I grabbed the chair that was on his front porch and I busted out the window to try and allow some of the smoke to clear. The smoke was so thick you couldn’t see inside the house at all.”
Balls said Evans tried to enter the home several times but the smoke was too much to bear. That’s when she wrapped her face in her jacket, dropped to her stomach and began Army crawling inside the dark, unfamiliar and burning structure.
“I didn’t know where he was and didn’t know the layout of the house or anything,” she said. “I was told the man was inside on a couch but it was in the total opposite direction than where I was told it would be. And I cannot explain still to this day how I was able to get to him but something led me straight towards him.”
When she found the man, he was lying face down in a hallway with his hands underneath his chest. She asked him for one of his hands and he gingerly reached one back toward her, she said.
“I stood up a little bit and I started to pull him until we got to the front door,” she said. “I got him halfway out and then I heard someone yell, ‘Watch out.’ I looked up and flames were directly above our heads. I saw this man standing there so I asked him to help me. He jumped on the porch, grabbed the man’s hand and we flipped him out the door fully. The second we got him out on the porch, there were three sheriff’s deputies that grabbed him and carried him away to an ambulance.”
The man Balls saved was named Richard Sergi Sr. Though she was able to save the 76-year-old man, who weighed almost twice as much as her, from the burning home, he died the following day at the University of Utah Hospital’s burn center in Salt Lake City where he was airlifted following the blaze.
Her efforts didn’t go unnoticed, however, as Balls was recently selected to receive the prestigious Carnegie Medal from the Carnegie Hero Fund.
Established in 1904 by Andrew Carnegie, the Carnegie Hero Fund was created to recognize outstanding acts of selfless heroism performed in the United States and Canada. The Commission awards the Carnegie Medal to those who risk death or serious physical injury to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others, according to a recent news release from the Carnegie Hero Fund.
Balls is just one of 15 people to receive the award in 2023 and one of less than 10,400 people to have ever received the award since the inception of the Pittsburgh-based Fund in 1904.
“I’ve been called a hero but I just want people to know that’s not why I did what I did,” she said. “I didn’t do this for any recognition. That being said, I’m from little old Inkom, Idaho, so to receive this huge, amazing award I don’t know how to even explain it.”
She continued, “I was kind of in shock, honestly. I didn’t know how to react really, I didn’t really believe that it was happening to me. I knew that I was nominated a long time ago but there wasn’t a thought in my mind that I’d ever get it. I’ve never believed in myself and I’m from a small town where nothing happens. And so when I did actually receive the award I was just blown away. I called family friends and I was excited but also emotional.”
According to the news release from the Carnegie Hero Fund, each of the recipients or their survivors will receive a financial grant in addition to the award.
“Throughout the 119 years since the fund was established by industrialist-philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, more than $44 million has been given in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits and continuing assistance,” the news release said.
Balls said she would like to be able to donate some of the money to charity once she receives it, though she’s still working to determine which one would be the best fit.
Since that fateful day a year ago, Balls said her emotions have been a little bit all over the place. Initially, she dealt with some minor PTSD symptoms.
“There were oxygen tanks exploding right around me so I would kind of jump and freak out for a minute whenever I heard any loud popping sounds,” she said. “After the first couple months I got back to normal a little bit but still every time I sense a burning smell I start looking around for a building that’s on fire.”
Balls, who now works with a Pocatello company that provides habilitative services to local clients in need, said she has started exploring what it would take to embark on a career in firefighting or emergency services. It’s not just saving elderly men from a burning home that apparently comes natural to her, she said.
“It’s kind of weird because ever since that day, anything that happens medically to someone around me or some emergency situation arises it just seems like it comes natural to me to help out,” she said. “There was an incident a couple of months after the fire where I was walking with someone and she just fell over and started having a seizure. It was weird because I’ve never seen anyone have a seizure but it was like I knew what to do, like it was natural for me to support her head and then roll her over onto her side once she was done seizing.”
As Balls works to turn a situation that’s simultaneously tragic and uplifting into something good for her future, she is thankful for being recognized for her good deed.
“I don’t think it’s fully sunk in that this is actually happening to me, I feel so honored,” she said. “I can’t even say how honored I feel. There are so many people in the United States and Canada and they picked me. I just couldn’t be more grateful.
