Kortnie Balls stands in front of the charred remains of a mobile home gutted by a fire in south Pocatello in this March 2022 file photo. Balls recently received a Carnegie Medal for rescuing an elderly man from the fire.

POCATELLO — Army crawling through dense black smoke as oxygen tanks exploded around her, Pocatello woman Kortnie Balls knew she needed to act fast if she wanted to save a local man from a burning home just over one year ago.

Balls, a 26-year-old former FedEx delivery driver, was on her way to work on March 23, 2022, when she observed heavy smoke and flames billowing out of a mobile home on fire on the 6300 block of South Fifth Avenue, a south Pocatello trailer park. Seeing just one man standing outside, Balls said she thought it was weird that such a large fire hadn’t attracted any other onlookers.

