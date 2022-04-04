You are an inspiration for your handling of our response to Russia's horrible invasion of Ukrane. It was brilliant pointing the light of truth at Putin's planning and invasion of their neighbor Ukraine. Putin's attempted to frame his invasion with false narratives that has absolutely no evidence. Truth about what he was planning was a wonderful weapon that proved his intentions. Our claims about Russia were proved because Putin did exactly what Joe Biden said he would do. Predictable is one of the best evidence of truth and at times the only evidence.
Joe Biden united Europe, NATO and almost all of the world against the vicious dictator Putin. Putin's threat of nuclear war was despicable and has been answered with deliberate measured moves to isolate Russia and make them pay. Thanks to all the sanctions and seizures, their economy is facing default. Putin (possibly the richest man alive) had personal wealth seized. Rich Russians had their wealth and belongings confiscated. They are afraid to open their stock market because it will crash. Soon they will be out of spare parts for their planes and rockets. They are hurting so bad they had to ask China for help.
Thank you Mr. President for staying calm, determined and intelligent. Ukraine is more united than ever. NATO is more united than ever. The world is more united than ever to not allow a dictator to steal a country from their people. Russia is losing this war in many ways and will remain a state locked out of civilized society for decades to come.